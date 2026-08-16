Sean Kerr wins first Irish Wallball national singles title

Sean Kerr of Breachach, Co Tyrone, in action against Cian Dunning of Conna, Co Cork during the Irish Wallball Nationals Men's Open Final. Photograph: Stephen Marken

Tyrone’s Sean Kerr picked up the biggest win of his career when he claimed his first Irish Wallball Nationals Men’s Singles title in Claregalway, Co Galway.

A former finalist, Kerr defeated 20-year-old Cork sensation Cian Dunning 18-11 in a nervy decider at one of handball’s biggest events.

Kerr had earlier produced a major upset when he defeated seven-time champion Conor McElduff in the semi-final.

Dunning enjoyed an excellent run, defeating Fiachra Ó Dhúill, the Team Ireland representative for next month’s World Championships in New York, and Cavan’s Ben Devlin en route to the final.

Limerick left-hander Martina McMahon continued her excellent form by defeating Tyrone’s Eilise MacRory 27-17 in the Ladies Open final.

McMahon gained revenge for her World Championship trials defeat when she overcame Ciana Ní Churraoin in the quarter-final before edging Fiona Tully in a close semi-final and going on to claim the title.

“Obviously delighted to get the win, my fourth time trying,” Kerr said.

“I was getting sick of being beaten by Conor [McElduff] but he’s a legend of the sport, it’s a credit to him where the level is at now.

“This one is for my Dad. I was in and out for a few years there but to come back and win it the way I did, it shows how good of a sport handball is for your mentality”