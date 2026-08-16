Gaelic Games

Sean Kerr wins first Irish Wallball national singles title

Tyrone man defeated 20-year-old Cork sensation Cian Dunning 18-11 in a nervy decider

Sean Kerr of Breachach, Co Tyrone, in action against Cian Dunning of Conna, Co Cork during the Irish Wallball Nationals Men's Open Final. Photograph: Stephen Marken
Sean Kerr of Breachach, Co Tyrone, in action against Cian Dunning of Conna, Co Cork during the Irish Wallball Nationals Men's Open Final. Photograph: Stephen Marken
Paul Fitzpatrick
Sun Aug 16 2026 - 20:191 MIN READ

Tyrone’s Sean Kerr picked up the biggest win of his career when he claimed his first Irish Wallball Nationals Men’s Singles title in Claregalway, Co Galway.

A former finalist, Kerr defeated 20-year-old Cork sensation Cian Dunning 18-11 in a nervy decider at one of handball’s biggest events.

Kerr had earlier produced a major upset when he defeated seven-time champion Conor McElduff in the semi-final.

Dunning enjoyed an excellent run, defeating Fiachra Ó Dhúill, the Team Ireland representative for next month’s World Championships in New York, and Cavan’s Ben Devlin en route to the final.

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Limerick left-hander Martina McMahon continued her excellent form by defeating Tyrone’s Eilise MacRory 27-17 in the Ladies Open final.

McMahon gained revenge for her World Championship trials defeat when she overcame Ciana Ní Churraoin in the quarter-final before edging Fiona Tully in a close semi-final and going on to claim the title.

“Obviously delighted to get the win, my fourth time trying,” Kerr said.

“I was getting sick of being beaten by Conor [McElduff] but he’s a legend of the sport, it’s a credit to him where the level is at now.

“This one is for my Dad. I was in and out for a few years there but to come back and win it the way I did, it shows how good of a sport handball is for your mentality”

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