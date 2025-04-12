Football previews: Spectre of Tailteann stalks Leinster quarter-finals

Kildare captain Kevin Feely believes the side has an edge now due to the upgraded home venue, where he feels the best displays have come this year. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Saturday

Leinster SFC quarter-final,

Kildare v Westmeath,

Cedral St Conleth’s Park,

7pm [Live, GAA+]

A neat formulation places this as a match between one team lucky to get promotion and another unlucky to be relegated – it is also a Sam Maguire eliminator. There are nuances, of course. Kildare had the second-best scoring difference in the whole league, even if they lost to their closest rivals in Division Three. Westmeath didn’t win a match in Division Two, but losing a trail of matches even narrowly is a limited consolation, especially when your concession rate is the worst in the entire country. They scored 0-28 but still lost to Down, for instance.

Manager Dermot McCabe referred to the need to “rebalance” between attack and defence but they also must mind the kick-outs, an area where Kildare are strong given the impact of the new rules. Home captain Kevin Feely spoke about the advantage of the team’s new, upgraded venue, where he felt the team’s best displays had come this year.

It’s always hard, however, to go against a side that has been competitive in a higher division even if relegation befell them. – Verdict: Westmeath

Ulster SFC quarter-final,

Antrim v Armagh,

Corrigan Park, 12.30 [Live, BBC Two NI]

The championship fixture that has attracted the most attention before being played after an unedifying squabble over where it should be staged. Antrim’s “temporary” venue in the continuing absence of the Casement rebuild couldn’t be described as a fortress, but the county is unbeaten in the St John’s ground over the past couple of Tailteann Cups. A frustrating season for Andy McEntee’s team ended in relegation, but they beat Clare and gave Kildare a fright in Newbridge, against the latter match kicking six two-pointers – three from Dominic McEnhill.

Armagh's Ethan Rafferty is set to start between the posts. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Kieran McGeeney’s All-Ireland champions rounded off the league with a blitz of 14-man Derry. In the published team, he sticks with Ethan Rafferty in goal, an implicit acceptance that the Football Review Committee tweaks haven’t overly constrained the movement of goalkeepers. – Verdict: Armagh

Christy Ring Cup SHC: Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 3pm; Wicklow v Tyrone, Aughrim, 1pm; Meath v London, Trim, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup SHC: Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 3pm; Sligo v Louth, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup SHC: Monaghan v Leitrim, Inniskeen, 3pm; Lancashire v Longford, Abbotstown, 2pm.

Sunday

Ulster SFC quarter-final,

Tyrone v Cavan,

Healy Park, 4.15 [Live, RTÉ2, BBC Two NI]

A fixture between two teams on the cusp of Division Two, Tyrone, who were very unfortunately and unprecedentedly relegated from the top flight on seven points, and Cavan, who were a late kick away from promotion in the other direction.

Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick is back in harness, in front of a reconfigured defence. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Both had campaigns that finished strongly. The return to full strength after Errigal’s club run set up Tyrone to round off with an unbeaten run against three of the four provincial champions, culminating in big wins over Donegal and Dublin. Malachy O’Rourke’s panel is close to full strength and gives him enviable depth up front. Centrefield has also impressed with the All-Ireland pairing of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick back in harness, in front of a reconfigured defence.

Cavan played themselves back into the league campaign, harnessing a more than decent attack combining the experienced Gearóid McKernan and Dara McVeety with rookie Barry Donnelly and the returning Cormac O’Reilly. They took Tyrone to extra time last year in Kingspan Breffni, but their opponents look more formidable this time around. – Verdict: Tyrone

Leinster SFC quarter-final,

Louth v Laois,

Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 3pm

Louth need to repeat their Leinster final appearances of the past two seasons if they are to make the Sam Maguire cut. To give that context, the county last reached three successive provincial finals 111 years ago. They finished their Division Two fixtures in some style, handing Meath a walloping despite being short their talismanic shooter Sam Mulroy, who is still out.

Mark Barry of Laois has been in fine scoring form of late. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Laois benefited from Wexford’s gruelling schedule, which meant that the counties’ first round last week was John Hegarty’s team’s sixth successive week playing, but they were impressively clinical in taking advantage with Mark Barry and Ronan Coffey in fine shooting form and a first half blitz set up a 10-point win. They could make it awkward for Louth, but Ger Brennan’s players have been operating at a higher level in recent seasons. – Verdict: Louth

Leinster SFC quarter-final,

Meath v Offaly,

Páirc Tailteann, 2.30pm

Robbie Brennan was quick out of the blocks last week to hand Offaly the favourites status after a comfortable win over Carlow. He had a point when emphasising the buoyancy in Offaly after the Mickey Harte-inspired revival that landed promotion and the Division Three title. They have played with abandon, as a young side brings pace and flair to the field.

There was also the somewhat funereal air in Navan, thanks to a poor crowd, but there are reasons for optimism. Meath have a strong centrefield, which can give them an edge in the middle and also pace of their own to counter the visitors thrusts. There are some injury concerns after last week, but the home side get the vote. – Verdict: Meath

As one of Dublin’s recent squad recruits Luke Breathnach will be hoping to make his mark this season. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Leinster SFC quarter-final,

Wicklow v Dublin,

Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm

Weirdly enough, the counties have never previously played championship in Aughrim. Whereas it can hardly be expected to compensate Wicklow in a fixture they have never won in 13 outings, it makes it an occasion for the locals. Oisín McConville’s side gave an at-times unfocused performance and were dragged through extra time last week by Longford. They will hope to sharpen up when they welcome a Division One crew to Echelon Park.

Dublin had a mixed league, highlighted by coming back from 12 points down against Kerry in Tralee and low-pointed by a couple of hapless beatings in Ulster. Con O’Callaghan is the new captain and can be relied on to lead the way. Some of the newer players, Theo Clancy and Luke Breathnach, have been promising and for many observers, Seán Bugler was on the Player of the League shortlist. – Verdict: Dublin

Nickey Rackard Cup SHC: Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup SHC: Warwickshire v Cavan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12.30pm.