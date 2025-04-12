Armagh made to work hard for victory against Antrim in high-scoring contest

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Antrim 1-23 Armagh 1-34

It was supposed to be a straightforward assignment for Armagh at Corrigan Park on Saturday and in the end, they did come through their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Antrim with 11 points to spare, but were made to work for their victory.

The hosts, relegated to Division Four in the league, hadn’t done anything this year to suggest they would give the All-Ireland champions something to think about, but they did as they led by one at the break before Armagh managed to take a grip of the game in the second period with the aid of a Tomas McCormack goal in the 45th minute.

From early morning, thousands made their way to Casement Park – yes, Casement Park – where in an ideal world, this game would have been played.

Instead, it was a march and rally to call for the long-overdue redevelopment of the ground and this issue was the underlying factor regarding the saga over where the game would be played with Antrim refusing to budge from their current venue despite an initial plan to switch it to Newry.

READ MORE

Although the 4,000 capacity could have been sold a couple of times over, it made for a fine backdrop with orange the predominant colour and it was the visitors who went home happier having watched their team take everything the Saffrons had to throw at them and still prevail.

It was also a day tinged with sadness in Antrim GAA circles as the funeral of Fionnuala Walsh, sister of Antrim hurler Gerard, took place a stone’s throw from the venue at the same time and in a fine gesture, Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney and his team stopped by the Walsh home on their way to the game as a mark of respect.

It highlighted all that is good in the GAA and on the pitch, the teams served up a thrilling game in which there was so much to digest.

Early on, it appeared to be going to script with Armagh landing the first three points, but Antrim were determined to put in a performance as Patrick McBride – the game’s top-scorer – kicked the first of his three first-half two-pointers.

Rory Grugan was working the oracle for Armagh who moved five ahead but Antrim were rising to this occasion and had a penalty in the 20th minute with Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty sinbinned, but his deputy, Blaime Hughes saved from Kavan Keenan.

But Antrim were right up for this as Dominic McEnhill and Grugan swapped two-pointers and even though they lost Keenan to the bin late in the first half, a pair of two-pointers from McBride helped the Saffrons into a 0-14 to 0-13 advantage at half-time as the home support rose with pride to give their team a huge ovation.

Armagh's Blaine Hughes saves a penalty. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

They couldn’t, could they? As it turned out, no, as Oisin O’Neill was sprang from the Armagh bench to sling over three two-point frees in the second period and that McCormack goal eased the nerves of the huge Armagh support as the Orchardmen pulled away.

A late Antrim goal from Ryan McQuillan was a fair reward but ultimately a consolation as Armagh marched on and both sets of fans flooded the field on what was a magical occasion with smiles dominating for different reasons.

Antrim: M Byrne (0-0-2, 1 45); E McCabe, E Walsh, K Keenan; J McAuley, D McAleese M Jordan (0-0-1); C Hand, C Stewart; P McBride (0-3-3, 1f), P Finnegan, R Boyle (0-0-1); R McQuillan (1-1-3), R McCann, D McEnhill (0-2-0, 1tpf).

Subs: E Quinn (0-0-1) for C Stewart (HT), N Burns for M Jordan (46), R Murray for D McEnhill (46), J Morgan for J McAuley (48), F Nagle for P Finnegan (54)

Armagh: E Rafferty (0-1-1, 1tpf); G Murphy, B McCambridge (0-0-1), T McCormack (1-0-1); R McQuillan (0-0-3), G McCabe (0-0-2), Conniare Mackin; C O’Neill (0-0-4), J Og Burns; D McMullan (0-0-1), R Grugan (0-1-6, 1 tpf, 4f), P McGrane; T Kelly, A Murnin (0-0-1), S Campbell.

Subs: B Hughes for T Kelly (20), O O’Neill (0-3-0, 3 tpf) for B Hughes (HT), J Hall (0-0-1) for S Campbell (49), C McConville (0-0-2) for D McMullan (52), A Forker (0-0-1) for A Murnin (53)

Blood subs: J Hall for R McQuillan (2-4), A Forker for O O’Neill (42-45)

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)