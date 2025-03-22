Ulster come from behind to take bonus-point win over Dragons

URC: Dragons 30 Ulster 34

Ulster came from behind to dodge what appeared to be a likely and ruinous defeat at Rodney Parade, Scott Wilson’s late score even ensuring them a bonus-point victory.

Trailing 24-14 at half-time, Ulster dug deep in the second half and managed to grind this one out, their bench with Brive-bound John Cooney also making a significant impact to keep the northern province’s play-off hopes heading in the right direction, but only just.

Within a minute of the start the Dragons had the lead, Aneurin Owen scoring after Ulster lost possession in their danger zone. Will Reed converted and the home side extend Dragons’ early lead.

Ulster regathered themselves and shortly after winning a penalty from a jackal, James Hume was there to score after Rob Herring had driven to the line from a resulting lineout maul. Doak’s conversion tied the scores.

However, Herring was then yellow-carded for a high hit on Matthew Screech, Reed slotting the penalty to put the hosts back in front after 14 minutes.

A no-arms tackle from James McNabney was then punished as the Dragons went to the corner and mauled to the line where Rhodri Williams threw a flat pass to Huw Anderson at the posts. Reed’s conversion made it 17-7 to the home team after 20 minutes.

Jack Murphy in action for Ulster. Photograph: Mike Jones/Inpho

With Herring back in play, it was Dragons’ centre Joe Westwood who was yellow-carded after a Jack Murphy break and, with the ball in the corner, Herring drove over to score rather easily, Doak’s two-pointer allowing Ulster trail 17-14.

But more calamity followed for Ulster, Stewart Moore was then robbed of the ball allowing Anderson to scorch through and put Williams in, Reed again adding the conversion.

Dragons led 24-14 at the end of the half, by which time they were back up to full complement.

Herring scored his second three minutes after the restart, Doak again converting, but Reed responded with a penalty to make it 27-21 just before missing from halfway. But the outhalf soon recovered to land a penalty on 63 minutes to put Dragons 30-21 ahead.

It was now or never for Ulster and replacement John Cooney arrived to nail a penalty to cut the deficit to six. Fellow replacement Scott Wilson soon ripped the ball from Anderson on the deck, dotting down to put the province 31-30 ahead after Cooney added the conversion.

Though John Andrew had a late score ruled out, Ulster’s penalty advantage gave Cooney one last kick at goal, his successful effort ending the game 34-30 to the northern province.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 mins: Owen try, Reed con 7-0; 9: Hume try, Doak con 7-7; 14: Reed pen 10-7; 20: Anderson try, Reed con 17-7; 28: Herring try, Doak con 17-14; 34: Williams try, Reed con 24-14; Half-time 24-24; 44: Herring try, Doak con 24-21; 47: Reed pen 27-21; 63: Reed pen 30-21; 65: Cooney pen 30-24; 70: Wilson try, Cooney con 30-31; 80: Cooney pen 30-34

DRAGONS: H Anderson; R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen, A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams; D Kelleher-Griffiths, E Dee, C Coleman; M Screech, G Nott; S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: S Cummins for Screech (14 mins), P Latu for Coleman (53), B Coghlan for Dee, T Basham for Keddie (both 62), T Basham for Lewis-Hughes (65), J Rosser for Westwood (68),

Yellow card: Westwood (27 mins).

ULSTER: S Moore; M Lowry, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; K Murphy, N Doak; C Reid, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, M Dalton; D McCann, N Timoney, J McNabney.

Replacements: S Crean for Reid (47 mins), S Wilson for O’Toole (53), J Cooney for Doak (56), K Treadwell for Dalton (64), J Andrew for Herring (66), R Crothers for McNabney, Z Ward for Stockdale (both 69).

Yellow card: Herring (14 mins).

Referee: G Colby (SA).