Tommy O’Brien and Maggie Boylan pick up Leinster’s player of the year awards

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien with his three awards during the Leinster Rugby awards ball. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tommy O’Brien and Maggie Boylan picked up the Bank of Ireland Men’s and Women’s player of the year awards respectively at the Leinster Rugby Ball on Tuesday night.

O’Brien had his hands full on the night as he also claimed the supporters’ player of the year award as well as the Tackle of the Year. Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair and Paddy McCarthy won the women’s and men’s young player of the year awards.

Vicky Elmes Kinlan’s stunning solo effort against Munster in last August’s women’s interprovincial championship was named The Irish Times Try of the Year.

Mick McCoy was honoured for his dedication and commitment to the sport while the former British and Irish Lion Hugo MacNeill was inducted into the Guinness Hall of Fame for an outstanding career which saw him play for Leinster, Ireland, the Lions and the Barbarians as well as London Irish, Trinity College Dublin and Oxford University.

St Mary’s College were named this year’s school of the year after reaching the final of both the Bank of Ireland Boys Schools Junior and Senior Cups, defeating Blackrock College in a replay to claim their first Senior Cup title in 24 years.

The senior club of the year award went to Greystones, whose achievements spanned from the adult level, active referees, youth pathway growth and Minis through to an inclusive tag rugby team.

Good Counsel College were named the development school of the year after their senior team won the McMullan Cup and their Junior team finished as runners-up in the Duff Shield.

Finally, De La Salle Palmerston were awarded the title of junior club of the year for their participation, development, inclusivity, volunteerism and community spirit across all areas of the game.

Leinster Rugby Awards Ball 2025/26 – Full List of Award Winners

Just Eat Development School of the Year: Good Counsel College

Optimum Nutrition Tackle of the Year: Tommy O’Brien (vs Toulon)

Beauchamps School of the Year: St Mary’s College

Bank of Ireland Contribution to Leinster Rugby Award: Mick McCoy

Nissan Supporters’ Player of the Year Award: Tommy O’Brien

Rhino Rugby Junior Club of the Year Award: De La Salle Palmerston FC

BDO Senior Club of the Year Award: Greystones RFC

Guinness Hall of Fame Award: Hugo MacNeill

Irish Times Try of the Year: Vicky Elmes Kinlan (vs Munster)

BearingPoint Women’s Young Player of the Year Award: Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair

Laya Healthcare Men’s Young Player of the Year Award: Paddy McCarthy

Bank of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year Award: Maggie Boylan

Bank of Ireland Men’s Players’ Player of the Year Award: Tommy O’Brien