Second-half resurgence not enough to give Connacht much-needed win over Ospreys

URC: Ospreys 43 Connacht 40

It was an epic and highly entertaining encounter in Wales, but in the end Connacht will rue their failure to deliver, falling to Ospreys by three points.

The home side scored 35 unanswered points after Connacht had opened with two early tries. Although Pete Wilkins’s side came close in the end, they failed to convert two late chances. Had they kicked one of them, Connacht could have drawn the fixture and gained an extra point, which could have moved them up to ninth in the URC table.

Connacht delivered the ideal start, opening their tally within two minutes. Running from deep, Cathal Forde made the necessary incision before Finn Treacy scored the first try of the game, outhalf Josh Ioane adding the extras.

Outhalf Dan Edwards opened Ospreys’ account with a penalty, but by the 14th minute Connacht bagged their second try – Ioane making the break before flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton crossed, with the outhalf adding the extras.

Thereafter, however, the home side took control. A looping pass to Daniel Kasende provided fellow winger Keelan Giles the chance to claim their first try, with Edwards converting.

Four successive penalties against Connacht – coupled with the loss of Shayne Bolton which required Ioane to move to the wing with JJ Hanrahan taking over at 10 – gave the home side all the momentum. By half-time they were 31-14 ahead courtesy of tries from Kieran Hardy, Kassade coming after a second from Giles.

Ospreys continued their scoring spree immediately after the restart, extending their lead to 38-14 through with a try from fullback Jack Walsh, but thereafter Connacht came alive with the injection of some fresh legs off the bench.

In the 67th minute Josh Murphy delivered a well-worked try from a penalty to touch, and when the superb Hugh Gavin delivered the final pass to Sean Jansen, Connacht narrowed the gap to 43-40.

With the game poised 43-40, and three minutes remaining, Connacht had two last chances. On both occasions they attempted to run the ball but could not find a way through. They may regret spurning those opportunities to kick for goal and take the draw for three points.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 min: Treacy try, Ioane con 0-7; 4: Edwards pen 3-7; 13: Hurley-Langton try, Ioane con 3-14; 16: Giles try, Edwards con 10-14; 32: Giles try, Edwards con 17-14; 34: Hardy try, Edwards con 24-14; 35: Kasende try, Edwards con 31-14; Half-time 31-14; 44: Walsh try, Edwards con 38-14; 47: Heffernan try, Hanrahan con 38-21; 49: O’Conor try, Hanrahan con 38-28; 56: Kasende try 43-28; 67: Murphy try, Hanrahan con 43-35; 69: Hurley-Langton try 43-40

OSPREYS: J Walsh; D Kasende, E Boshoff, K Williams, K Giles; D Edwards, K Hardy; G Phillips, S Parry, T Botha; J Ratti, A Beard; M Morse, J Tipuric, M Morris.

Replacements: S Thomas for Phillips, J Fender for Ratti (both 42 mins), S Thomas, B Warren for Botha (46), R Morgan-Williams for Hardy, P Cokanasiga for Willians (both 50), G McGuignan for Davis (68), I Hopkins for Williams (70), K Hardy for Fender (77).

CONNACHT: P O’Conor; S Bolton, H Gavin, C Forde, F Treacy; J Ioane, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; D Murray, J Joyce; J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: J Hanrahan for Bolton (30 mins), S Jansen for Boyle, T Lasisi for Buckley, O Dowling for Joyce (all 44), M Devine for Blade (52), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan, S Illo for Aungier (both 57), D O’Connor for S Hurley-Langton (76).

Referee: A Barrett-Theron (SA).