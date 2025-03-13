Ireland v Italy: Live updates as Jack Crowley named to start at outhalf

And here’s the Ireland team to face Italy at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Jack Conan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

Fifteen minutes to the Ireland squad announcement.

Where did it all go wrong for Ireland against France? That was the topic of discussion for the latest episode of the Counter Ruck podcast.

Nathan Johns was joined by Gordon D’Arcy to chat about last weekend’s result and whether it’s time for Ireland to panic.

And if predictions aren’t your thing, here’s Johnny Watterson’s squad update from earlier this week.

[ Furlong, Lowe and Kelleher take part in Ireland training ahead of Italy tripOpens in new window ]

So that would be Tadhg Furlong back from a calf injury and James Lowe recovered after the back spasm he suffered during the warm-up ahead of the French game.

Also ready to return to action is Garry Ringrose having served his suspension for his read card against Wales.

Now that we’re less than an hour out from the Ireland team announcement, how about we look at Gerry Thornley’s predictions?

He was on the money last week, let’s see how he fares this time around.

IRELAND (possible v Italy): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Jack Conan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

Jack Crowley may be in line to start at outhalf for Ireland against Italy. Photograph: Henry Simpson/Inpho

Lots to digest there.

If Gerry’s right, this would mark Jack Crowley’s first start at outhalf in this year’s tournament, Sam Prendergast making way.

While that may divide opinion, something on which we can all surely agree is that it’ll be great to see Tadhg Furlong make an appearance.

He left Ireland’s pre-tournament training camp in Portugal early due to a calf injury and hasn’t been available for any of Ireland’s games to this point.

Read Gerry’s full piece below:

[ Jack Crowley set to start for Ireland in Rome as Leicester Tigers eye up Munster outhalfOpens in new window ]

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada is due to name his team at 1.30pm Irish time.

We’ll keep you posted.

Our interim fearless leader Simon Easterby is due to name his team at 11am.

He’s been mightily prompt thus far, big thumbs up from me.

Until then, we’ll go through some news, analysis and commentary from our rugby writers and contributors, and follow up the team announcement with some reaction and the full lowdown from Easterby’s press conference.

Good morning everyone. Our last squad announcement live blog of the 2025 Six Nations.

Are we still feeling a little deflated about last weekend? Yes. Are we going to let that spoil Super Saturday? No. Because there’s still a chance, slim and all as it may be.

Expert in all things permutations, John O’Sullivan got the calculator out to see what needs to transpire in order for Ireland to claim a third successive title, a feat never achieved before in the Six Nations.

Have a read of his piece below:

[ Ireland need help from Celtic cousins if they are to complete Six Nations hat-trickOpens in new window ]

In short, Ireland need a big bonus-point win, for England to at least not win with a bonus point and for France to simply not win.

Simple. Easy. Oh God.

Ireland travel to Rome to face Italy in their last game of the 2025 Six Nations on Saturday.

Having gone undefeated in the opening three rounds, Simon Easterby’s side suffered a bruising defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

Fabien Galthié’s men now lead the championship on 16 points, followed by England on 15 and then Ireland on 14.

A win for France against Scotland in Paris would earn them the title regardless of the weekend’s other two results, but should the Scots pull off a major upset England and Ireland could enter the fray.

A bonus-point win for England would leave them ahead of Ireland, Steve Borthwick’s side facing last-place Wales in Cardiff.

But to have any chance of pulling off the historic three-peat, Ireland will firstly need a strong win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico (kick-off 2.15pm Irish time).