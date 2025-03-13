Gael Fickou and Maxime Lucu named in French side for Scotland clash

Gael Fickou returns to the French side in place of the injured Pierre-Louis Barassi for Saturday's Six Nations finale against Scotland at the Stade de France. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

France have brought in centre Gael Fickou and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu for the injured Antoine Dupont in two changes from the team that crushed Ireland for Saturday’s clash against Scotland in the Six Nations finale at Stade de France.

Dupont ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck.

Fickou has been called up by head coach Fabian Galthié after Pierre-Louis Barassi suffered a concussion at the Aviva Stadium.

France beat Ireland 42-27 last Saturday and victory against Scotland with a four-try bonus point would give them the title, their first since 2022.

England and Ireland are also still in contention to finish top of the standings.

“Basically, nothing has changed since the win in Ireland. We’ve had the same dynamic for the last six years, we’ve had great successes and losses that hurt,” Galthié told a press conference on Thursday.

“We’re still committed to developing our players and being ambitious. We have great ambition and high standards to take the French team to the top no matter what happens.

“Last weekend’s result made that a reality but our challenge this weekend calls that achievement into question.”

Should France lift the trophy, they would take their seventh Six Nations title to match England’s record.

While Les Bleus are odds-on favourites to succeed, Galthie warned against complacency.

“We have to be vigilant because we’re Latin. It’s in our genes. Opposite us are British nations who prepare very differently with an equal level of intensity,” he said.

“It’s specific to us and we have to be vigilant, and I always have warnings about that; I won’t give up on the players.”

There will be several records for France to beat on Saturday with Damian Penaud looking to become their sole top try scorer after he equalled Serge Blanco’s record of 38 last weekend.

Fullback Thomas Ramos is six points from Frederic Michalak’s national record of 436 points and explosive winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey needs one try to match the all-time century-old record of eight by a player in a Six Nations competition.

France will also surpass England’s 2001 record of 29 tries in a campaign if they cross the whitewash four times.

Matt Fagerson returns to the Scotland backrow at number eight for the game against France in Paris. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland have made two changes to their pack by bringing in Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson for the game in Paris.

Brown is in the secondrow to replace Jonny Gray, who drops to the bench, while Fagerson comes in at number eight for Jack Dempsey, who has a hamstring injury.

There are also changes on the bench, with Edinburgh duo Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster plus back Jamie Dobie coming in as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split between the forwards and backs among the replacements.

Both Sykes and Muncaster have a single cap and if they play will make their Six Nations debut.

Co-captain Rory Darge is fit after a hip injury forced him off in the first half of the 35-29 win over Wales last weekend.

Joe Roberts has been named on the wing in his first Test start for Wales. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Wales' Joe Roberts will make a first Test start as a wing and Aaron Wainwright is on the side of the scrum in two changes for their final fixture against England in Cardiff on Saturday as the team seek to avoid the wooden spoon.

Roberts, usually a centre, replaces Tom Rogers, who went off with a fractured thumb in the first 10 minutes of the 35-29 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend. He has four caps.

Wainwright replaces Tommy Reffell at flanker as interim coach Matt Sherratt resisted making wholesale changes for his final game in charge, having turned down the opportunity to apply for the post on a permanent basis.

Wales are on a 16-game losing streak that has seen them plummet to their record low of 12th in the world rankings, but there have been signs of improvement in Sherratt’s first two games in charge, which also included a 27-18 loss to Ireland.

Wales need to gain at least one bonus point against England to have any chance of avoiding last place. A win would be enough if Italy lose or draw to Ireland, while a draw or a defeat with at least one bonus point could also be enough if Italy lose.

England will take the title if they beat Wales with a bonus point and France fail to beat Scotland, among several permutations for the title in the final round of fixtures.

Roberts is part of a back three including Ellis Mee and fullback Blair Murray, who were impressive against Scotland.

Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn make up the centre pairing, while Gareth Anscombe continues at outhalf with Tomos Williams in the number nine jersey.

Taulupe Faletau is at number eight alongside loose-forwards Wainwright and captain Jac Morgan, who has been among the standout forwards in the Six Nations this year.

The last time that trio started together was the 40-6 victory over Australia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands are in the secondrow, while hooker Elliot Dee has props Nicky Smith and WillGriff John either side of him.

Wales won 20-9 the last time they hosted England in Cardiff in August 2023 but have since lost two Tests in a row against Steve Borthwick’s side.

FRANCE (v Scotland): Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Mickael Guillard; Francois Cros, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Hugo Auradou, Emmanuel Meafou, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Nolann Le Garrec

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russel, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson; Gregor Brown, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Jonny Gray, Marshall Sykes, Ben Muncaster, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall.

WALES (v England): Blair Murray; Ellis Mee, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Joe Roberts; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, WillGriff John; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.