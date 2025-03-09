France’s Antoine Dupont confirms cruciate injury suffered in win over Ireland

Antoine Dupont receives treatment before leaving the field after picking up an injury against Ireland. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

France captain Antoine Dupont has confirmed he ruptured his cruciate ligament during his side’s 42-27 win over Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The scrumhalf went down injured just shy of the 30-minute mark at the Aviva Stadium.

[ French power game blows Ireland off the park as Grand Slam hopes obliteratedOpens in new window ]

Visibly in pain and unable to continue, he was subsequently helped from the pitch by France’s medical team, Maxime Lucu coming on as his replacement.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Dupont confirmed his cruciate injury, which will see him miss France’s final round fixture at home to Scotland next Saturday.

READ MORE

“My heart hurts even more than my knee when I have to abandon my friends before the last step. I’m proud of what we achieved yesterday and with all my strength with you, you’re going to do it.”

Posting in French, he wrote the injury marks the start of a new challenge for him, but added he will be back on the field “in a few months”.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, France’s head coach Fabien Galthié was critical of the incident in which Dupont was injured, as well as a head collision which saw centre Pierre-Louis Barassi go off for a HIA.

Ireland’s Calvin Nash was shown a yellow card on 47 minutes for the latter incident and Barassi did not return to game.

France have referred Nash, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter to the Six Nations disciplinary committee over the two incidents.

[ Fabien Galthié: ‘We feel bad for Dupont. In terms of the action, in my opinion it was reprehensible’Opens in new window ]

“We are angry. We want to protect our players,” Galthié said during the post-match press conference. “There are means, [there are] rules. The [citing] commissioner must study the actions that are reprehensible or not. Neither Antoine nor Pierre-Louis returned to the pitch. One for a cleaning, the other for a contact.”

He added: “We feel bad for [Antoine]. In terms of the action, in my opinion it was reprehensible, and there are ways to study and analyse it. We feel for him today. He is suffering and we are suffering with him.”