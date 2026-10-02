St Mary’s v Clontarf rematch the headliner in AIL second round

Opening days can be misleading, but this weekend’s AIL second round may or may not confirm some eye-catching first impressions. A repeat of April’s final between champions St Mary’s and Clontarf at Templeville Road is a prime case in point.

St Mary’s began their title defence with a statement 19-18 win away to Lansdowne and, stability being central to their success, Mark McHugh is the only Division 1A head coach to name an unchanged starting XV.

But few teams will be more motivated than Clontarf, who make three changes from the side that beat Old Wesley last week, namely Tullow tighthead Charlie Ward, lock Daragh Doyle, and former Ireland under-20s centre Dan Hawkshaw, who signed for Ulster during the preseason.

Nearby at Lakelands Park, Terenure make just two changes in personnel from their convincing win away to Cork Con. Oisin Shannon starts in place of the injured Harrison Brewer, while prodigal centre Peter Sylvester makes his second start in three seasons, with Aran Egan shifting to fullback and Adam LaGrue to the wing.

Young Munster, smarting from their defeat at home to Old Belvedere, bring in prop Michael Lynch, flanker James Horrigan and Ireland under-20s and Munster academy number eight Luke Murphy. The Cookies have a good record against Terenure, winning the last four meetings and seven of the last 10.

UCD host Lansdowne on the back of a bonus-point win away to Balynahinch last time out. Hooker Lucas Maguire starts, as does Sean Egan in the absence of Sami Bishti, who has been puled by Leinster due to a toe injury. He misses the chance to oppose Connacht prop Jerry Cahir, who returns for Lansdowne along with outhalf Stephen Madigan. Former Cookies winger Hubert Gilvarry makes his debut, with Leinster scrumhalf Cormac Foley on the bench. Last season, the students completed a surprise double; 43-38 away and 20-15 at home.

Twenty-five years on from combining to play Ireland in their joint centenary celebrations, Old Wesley host Cork Con in their first home game in Division 1A in three decades. Ireland under-20s and Leinster academy winger Páidí Farrell and loosehead Ben Guerin are Morgan Lennon’s only changes. Con look significantly strengthened by six changes; Munster duo of tighthead Mark Donnelly and debutant lock Conor Ryan, Michael Foy and Dave Hyland in the backrow, former Cashel winger Tom Tobin, and Munster academy centre Eoghan Smith.

Hugh Hogan flips his front row in a demonstration of Belvedere’s depth, with Gerard Hill coming in at flanker and Luke McLoughlin shifting from hooker to openside, while there’s an unchanged backline. Visitors Ballynahinch hand debuts to former Old Wesley lock Mahon Ronan, who has switched to the Ulster academy, and former Leinster backrower Martin Moloney, who signed for Ulster from Exeter in the off-season.

Trinity and Garryowen, who reached the promotion playoffs in Division 1B last season, meet at College Park, while Crowley Park host’s Division 2A rugby for the first time in seven years when Galwegians welcome Shannon for a first meeting in a decade.

All-Ireland League fixtures, second round (all Saturday, 2.30pm)

Division 1A: Old Belvedere v Ballynahinch, Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v Cork Con, Energia Park; St Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road; Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands Park; UCD v Lansdowne, UCD Bowl

Division 1B: Dublin University v Garryowen, College Park; Instonians v Highfield, Shaw’s Bridge; MU Barnhall v City of Armagh, Parsonstown; Nenagh Ormond v Naas, New Ormond Park; UCC v Blackrock College, The Mardyke

Division 2A: Galwegians v Shannon RFC, Crowley Park; Greystones v Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park; Queen’s University v Cashel RFC, The Dub; UL Bohemian v Ballymena, UL 4G; Wanderers v Dungannon, Merrion Road

Division 2BN: Banbridge v Skerries, Rifle Park; Malahide v Enniskillen, Estuary Road; Navan v Clogher Valley, Balreask; Old Rainey v Ballyclare, Hatrick Park; Sligo v Malone, Hamilton Park

Division 2BS: Bruff v Bective Rangers, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel v Dolphin, Ard Gaoithe; Enniscorthy v Thomond, Alcast Park; Midleton v Buccaneers, Towns Park; Old Crescent v Monkstown, Takumi Park

St Mary’s came out on top when the sides met in the AIL final in May