Calvin Nash steps in and puts his best foot forward

It can’t be easy being named in the wider Ireland squad and yet not seeing a minute’s action, as was the case for Calvin Nash in the Autumn Nations Series. This must have been all the truer after being an ever-present in last season’s Six Nations and the two Tests in South Africa. Not that Nash in any way felt entitled.

But he was braced for more of the same in this Six Nations, until Mack Hansen felt some tightness in his hamstring last Thursday. That ruled the Connacht man out of Sunday’s 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, albeit that fact was only confirmed publicly the day before the game.

“Being out of the squad is tough, especially when you’re close and training the whole time with them,” said Nash after the Scotland game. “At the start of the Six Nations as well, I wanted to put my best foot forward and try to get in, and obviously there’s a bit more disappointment in not getting selected [originally].

“But I think with this team, as long as the competition is pushing everyone forward and the team is going in the right direction, I can slot in or anyone can slot in. It’s probably a good sign of the squad.”

Nash had been at his impactful best in Munster’s Champions Cup loss in Northampton and it helped that his form and confidence were high.

“I’ve been confident in my ability, being on the pitch, and I suppose the lead-up to this camp has given me massive confidence as well. So I’ve just been backing myself a bit more.”

Nash’s familiarity with training and playing made slotting in easier.

“We all know the moves and that’s your job. At the end of the day I knew I was travelling and if there was one injury I could have been in. So it’s my job to just know everything and slot in.

“It’s not my first game with the lads and the only thing you have to be over, really, is the moves. Other than that, it’s just about playing rugby in the system and you just slot in.”

It also helps when you have a relatively untouched run-in for the game’s first try within seven minutes, courtesy of Sam Prendergast’s double skip pass.

“Those are the handy ones now, stick out on the wing and touch the ball down, they’re the nice ones to get,” he admitted, smiling broadly.

“We [himself and Prendergast] were rooming on Saturday night and he told me he’d give me one, so, happy days.”

Ireland's Calvin Nash falls to the grass after being 'bullied' by Scotland Duhan van der Merwe during last Sunday's Six Nations match. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Prendergast’s pass, off his left hand, was measured at 24.2 metres. Admittedly the outhalf was playing with house money in the shape of a penalty advantage, but it was the longest pass of the tournament’s opening two rounds.

“I think he’s unbelievable,” said Nash of his first game alongside the young outhalf. “He’s an unbelievable passer, an unbelievable kicker. The lad has it all, doesn’t he?”

Soon after, Nash looked set to score his second when nudging Robbie Henshaw’s hack ahead over the try line before being pushed in the back by Duhan van der Merwe.

“I thought it was going to be a penalty try,” Nash admitted. “I thought I was going to score at first, to be honest, but Duhan is obviously a big man and pushed me over. Bullying the little guy, like! But look, the ref made the call and it is what it is, I suppose.”

Asked what makes this Ireland team such a special one to play in, he praised the environment, saying: “I think it’s just everybody wants the best for each other, and everyone’s a team player, they want everyone to do their best.

“Obviously, Mack was massively disappointed but he was bigging me up since he was told that he wasn’t going to play and even after the game he was just saying ‘well done’ and how much of a good game I had. He was unbelievable support.

“The competition is quite healthy in all the positions and that’s what pushes us forward a lot.”