Hugh Cooney handed first Leinster start alongside returning Robbie Henshaw

Hugh Cooney will make his first start for Leinster in the URC game against the Lions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Hugh Cooney will make his first start for Leinster alongside the returning Robbie Henshaw in a strong Leinster line-up to take on the Lions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.15pm, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 2).

Cooney made his debut off the bench last weekend in the win over Connacht and is joined in the starting XV by fellow academy players Andrew Osborne and Gus McCarthy.

Henshaw will be making his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury in one of 10 changes to the starting line-up from the game in Galway.

Fresh off three impressive performances for Emerging Ireland in South Africa, Sam Prendergast has been handed the No 10 jersey where he will be partnered by Luke McGrath at scrumhalf.

READ MORE

Hugo Keenan gets the nod at fullback once more as James Lowe returns to the starting team, with Osborne on the other wing.

McCarthy is joined in the frontrow by Michael Milne and Rabah Slimani, while Ryan Baird returns for his first start of the season alongside last week’s player of the match, RG Snyman.

Caelan Doris, who was named Irish captain for the upcoming autumn internationals, leads the team from number eight, while Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier offer support from the flanks.

Another of last week’s debutants keeps his place in the squad as first year academy hooker Stephen Smyth is named among the replacements once more. He will be supported by the experienced prop duo of Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson. Brian Deeny and James Culhane round out the forward cover.

Charlie Tector is set for his first appearance since returning from South Africa with Emerging Ireland. Ross Byrne will continue his run of being involved in every game so far this season if he is introduced to the action. On the other end of things, having played in the preseason friendly against Bordeaux-Begles, it will be a first competitive appearance of the season in blue for Cormac Foley if he comes off the bench tomorrow.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Osborne; Hugh Cooney, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; RG Snyman, Ryan Baird; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Stephen Smyth, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Charlie Tector.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

Munster make four changes and two positional switches for the second game of their South African tour against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday (3pm Irish time, live on TG4).

Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer and John Hodnett come into the starting XV, while John Ryan moves from tighthead prop to loosehead and Seán O’Brien moves from inside centre to the left wing.

Three Academy players are included among the replacements in props Kieran Ryan and Ronan Foxe, and backrow forward Ruadhán Quinn. Foxe is in line for his Munster debut. Diarmuid Barron is also included among the replacements after completing the return to play protocols.

On the injury front, Shane Daly (leg), Jeremy Loughman (knee) and Alex Nankivell (hip) were all unavailable.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, Ronan Foxe, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Billy Burns, Alex Kendellen.