Sevens international Chay Mullins among three called up for Emerging Ireland tour

Ireland Sevens back Chay Mullins has been called up for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Ireland Sevens back Chay Mullins is one of three players called up for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Shayne Bolton, Jack Boyle and Tommy O’Brien are unavailable and will be replaced by Mullins, Munster prop Mark Donnelly and Leinster back Charlie Tector respectively.

Mullins is the second member of the Ireland Sevens squad from the Paris Olympics to make the tour after Ulster and Ballynahinch’s Zac Ward, a son of former Ireland flanker Andy, was named in the original 33.

The squad will meet up on Wednesday morning in the IRFU High Performance Centre before travelling to South Africa on Saturday.

Simon Easterby will lead the squad on the tour where they play matches against the Pumas, Western Force and the Cheetahs.

Emerging Ireland Squad

Forwards (18): Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen/Munster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Connacht), Sean Edogbo (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen/Munster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster) (capt), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster), Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster), Scott Wilson (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Backs (15): Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Chay Mullins (Connacht/Ireland Sevens), Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Munster), Ben O’Connor (UCC/Munster), Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster/Ireland Sevens).

Emerging Ireland Tour Fixtures

Wednesday, October 2nd: Emerging Ireland v Pumas, 4pm local time/3pm Irish time

Sunday, October 6th: Emerging Ireland v Western Force, 1pm/12pm

Wednesday, October 9th: Emerging Ireland v Cheetahs, 7pm/6pm