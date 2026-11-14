Ireland v Fiji: Slick visitors capable of causing problems for home side

Nations Championship: Ireland v Fiji,

Aviva Stadium, KO 8.10pm,

Live on Virgin Media One

Few teams are as unpredictable or provoke such a mixture of feelings among opposing supporters as Fiji. Rugby fans have always adored the flair they bring, and want to be entertained, but just not too much.

They can inflict damage, be it physical or to the reputation of opposing teams and players, and even though Ireland are the one country in the Six Nations whom Fiji have never beaten, past Irish teams and players can vouch for that.

Ireland have won all nine meetings but with varying difficulty. Back in 1985, a Mick Doyle-coached Irish side were the reigning Triple Crown and Five Nations champions, but in a game devoid of structure they were ultimately indebted to a late penalty by Michael Kiernan for a 16-15 win. Perhaps a little rocked by that, Ireland lost all four games in the Five Nations to finish with the wooden spoon.

More recently, in 2017, Joe Schmidt picked an experimental side for a game that must have driven him mad and also left him grateful to Ian Keatley for two late penalties in a 23-20 victory. Andy Farrell did not disguise his displeasure after a 35-17 win in 2022 that prompted an unusual public rebuke for his players.

Fiji have disappointed a little in their role of wandering minstrels as the only country in this inaugural Nations Championship to play all their games away from home. They lost all three games in the “southern series” in July against Wales in Cardiff, England in Liverpool and Scotland in Edinburgh, before last week’s 54-17 loss to France in Lyon.

Fiji have been denied the brilliant Bordeaux Bègles fullback Setareki Bituniyata. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Under Jake White, they adopted a more pragmatic approach and achieved more of the discipline he had wanted. Their line speed in defence was good, not least out wide, and they still conjured both a set-piece try as well as a trademark counterattacking try from deep.

Farrell didn’t hide his respect for White or Fiji’s “athletic ability that rivals everyone really”, adding: “We all know the athlete that we’re facing and the skill level that they’ve got, but it looks like Jake’s tightening them up in all sorts of areas, certainly in the discipline stakes.

“If you look at the stats, they’re exceptional at the physicality part of the game, certainly in the tackle area, and their breakdown penalties and balls won from a jackaling point of view is up there with the best in the world.

“That makes them unbelievably dangerous. If we’re not good at our attacking breakdown, then you’ll see some turnover ball and the transitional game that they want to play.”

Although Fiji have been denied the brilliant Bordeaux Bègles fullback Salesi Rayasi, as well as flanker Pita Gus Sowakula and former England number eight Nathan Hughes after an eye-catching debut in Lyon, they still have threats aplenty, not least on the edges.

Mack Hansen’s playmaking from fullback could give Ireland a crucial edge against Fiji. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Left winger Jiuta Wainiqolo has beaten 27 defenders in the Nations Championship this year, and right-winger Selestino Ravutaumada has made seven initial breaks and scored three tries. True to type, Fiji lead the competition for offloads with 60, Wainiqolo making eight of them.

So the Irish speedsters of Tommy O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune could have their hands full, as well as contributing to the entertainment quota themselves in tandem with Mack Hansen’s playmaking from fullback.

Farrell has paid Fiji the respect of picking a strong side. Ryan Baird’s presence should help the lineout, the base for five of last week’s six tries, while the injury toll at eight has meant opportunity knocks for Nick Timoney and, by extension, perhaps for James McNabney.

Irish rugby tends not to produce a species such as the 6ft 5in, 120kg Ballymena man. The former Irish under-20 backrower would have had his opportunity the summer before last against Georgia and/or Portugal but for the ACL injury which sidelined him last season.

As good a judge as the former Irish under-20s forwards coach, and current UCD head coach, Emmet MacMahon vividly remembers an AIL game in City of Armagh three seasons ago in which McNabney stood out. He picked off the base of a scrum 5m from his own line and would have gone the length of the pitch but for a covering tackle by Chris Cosgrave. For Farrell and co to pick McNabney above the in-form Cian Prendergast suggests he could yet, at a push, be a World Cup bolter.

Reputations will likely be damaged or enhanced in this game, while in the bigger picture Ireland are seeking to earn as high a play-off as possible on finals weekend in Twickenham.

“We were mindful of that last weekend,” said Farrell. “The messaging coming down all the time is that points matter. We’re in a competition. We’re aware of that. It’s always a win-first type of mentality.

“Last week, we were first up. We have the pleasure to watch South Africa and France on Friday night and a few other games as well with our 8.10pm kick-off, so we’ll know how the land lies a little bit. But that won’t change our mentality of how we got into the game at the start; that’s for sure.”

A commanding bonus-point win, with no casualties either physically or reputationally, would also set things up nicely for the momentous meeting with the Springboks.

IRELAND: Mack Hansen (Connacht); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster)(capt); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (Ulster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Sam Illo (Connacht), Darragh Murray (Connacht), James McNabney (Ulster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).

FIJI: Ponipate Loganimasi; Selestino Ravutaumada, Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi; Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila; Mesake Vocevoce, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Peceli Yato (capt).

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, ​Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Kitione Salawa, Elia ​Canakaivata, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi.