60 unique Irish gifts for Christmas: Sauna swimsuits, cashmere Arans and handmade dolls

Yes, it is still only mid-November, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon and it will be December before we know it. These all-Irish Christmas gift ideas have been selected by Irish Times writers across fashion and beauty, food and drink, tech and travel, toys and more, celebrating homegrown designers, makers and small independent businesses. With stylish accessories and beautiful jewellery to thoughtful homewares, tempting treats and clever gadgets, there’s something to suit every taste and budget - for men and women, teens and children, your auntie Mary and your uncle Bob.

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Fashion and accessories

Christmas jumper from Sketch

Christmas sweater from Sketch the Label

Sketch the Label was founded by ex-Louise Kennedy staffer Sarah Kate Caughey and has become known for its considered category of separates and accessories designed for a versatile wardrobe. They have fun Christmas sweaters, like this one for €50, embroidered knits and faux fur gilets from €145. The Poppy Butterfly earrings (€195) would add festive sparkle to any outfit. Deirdre McQuillan

Pyjamas from Susan Hunter

Botanic print pajamas, Susan Hunter

When it comes to special lingerie and nightwear, Susan Hunter’s tiny boutique in the Westbury Mall, the first of its kind in Dublin, has always attracted last-minute Christmas shoppers (mostly male) for gifts. A safe choice for those uncertain of specific bra sizes, these pretty botanic print pyjamas are a good alternative. DMcQ

Made-to-measure jeans from Native Denim

Classic Five Pocket Jean by Native Denim

Raw denim is an art form for those who subscribe. Native Denim in Dublin city centre takes its fabric and your style seriously by providing a made-to-measure service for men and women. Visit their studio in The Chocolate Factory on King’s Inns Street to get measured and choose your wash and cut – with vouchers available to gift. Off-the-peg styles are also available from €200. Rosanna Cooney

Cocoon scarf from The Landskein

Cocoon Scarf by The Landskein

Known for its exquisitely tailored coats and blazers, The Landskein does just one accessory: an oversized herringbone scarf made with superfine merino lambswool. Woven by Molloy & Sons in Donegal, they come in eight rich colourways. RC

Sauna swimsuit from SaunaWear

One Piece by SaunaWear

Thermo-regulating and antimicrobial, merino wool is a hero fabric for the extreme heat of a sauna and the chill of an ice bath. Designed in Ireland and made in the UK using Italian wool, these swimsuits from SaunaWear replace synthetic fibres with natural ones. RC

Flaithiúlach cashmere Aran sweater by Madigan Cashmere

Flaithiúlach Cashmere Aran Sweater by Madigan Cashmere

Named after the Irish word for lavish, this cashmere Aran sweater features traditional diamond and lobster-claw stitches symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Designed in Ireland and hand-finished here, it’s the creation of husband-and-wife team Richard and Elaine Madigan, whose family business combines traditional Irish knitwear with contemporary luxury. Cathal O’Gara

Irish farmers overshirt by Lee Valley Ireland

Inspired by traditional Irish workwear, this cotton twill overshirt in Mountain Blue has a checked lining and relaxed fit, ideal for winter layering. Founded by Denis and Loretto Hurley in Inchigeelagh, Co Cork, in 1986, family-run Lee Valley Ireland champions slow fashion, natural fabrics and clothes designed to last rather than follow fleeting trends. CO’G

Qwertee T-shirts

Dublin-based Qwertee has a multitude of good-value pop-culture and tech-inspired T-shirts for all ages, from video game themes to the tech graveyard immortalised on a shirt. Usually costing from €18 for an adult shirt, there are daily designs that disappear in a matter of hours. You can even submit your own designs for consideration. Ciara O’Brien

Hooded jacket by Robyn Lynch

Robyn Lynch Striped Hooded Jacket

The Irish men’s wear designer who is largely responsible for making GAA jerseys a fashion statement, Robyn Lynch’s low-key pieces make for great gifting. As seen on Fontaines DC’s frontman Grian Chatten, Lynch’s designs ooze effortless cool, with discreet nods to Irish culture while retaining classic streetwear silhouettes. Buy online or in Brown Thomas. Niamh Browne

The Classic Claddagh Beanie by MUC

Classic Claddagh Beanie from MUC

Unsure what to get a very cool youngster? MUC, one of Ireland’s newest and most hyped streetwear brands, has the answer. In April this year, influencer Erissa Ryan launched her line of 100 per cent cotton beanies. Featuring Irish motifs and made in her “girlie yet tomboy” trademark style, the hats will keep your loved one warm and on trend. Hosanna Boulter

Tote bag from Costelloe & Costelloe

Tote bag, Costelloe & Costelloe

In business since 1999 at 14a Chatham Street, Dublin and run by sisters Mary and Margaret, Costelloe & Costelloe offers a huge variety of wraps, scarves, clutches, pashminas, jewellery, hair accessories, berets and much more. It is best known for its tote bags, like this vibrant one for €35. Cotton robes are €45. DMcQ

Velvet eye mask from Amo & Pax

Velvet eye mask, Amo & Pax

Amanda Pratt has always had a discerning eye and clocked up more than 20 years’ experience as owner, creative director and head buyer for Avoca before setting up Amo & Pax three years ago beside Avoca. It’s now a great destination for those looking for fresh ideas, good design and all sorts of covetable items, like this lovely velvet eye mask. DMcQ

Pilates Grip Socks by Ailínthe

Ailínithe Pilates Grip Socks €13.50

Belfast native Victoria Gibson started her Pilates-wear brand Ailínthe in 2023 as she did not like the dour, medical look of her own grippy Pilates socks, and so created a range of stylish grippy socks with fun motifs such as a pint of Guinness and a martini. Her most popular item now is her wrap cardigan, which comes in a variety of colours, is immensely flattering on all bodies and great for wearing before or after class. Available on Ailínthe’s website or from Industry&Co. HB

Swiftvest by Swifter

Swiftvest by Swifter

Started by Olympic track athlete Nadia Power and inter-county hurler James Madden, all Swifter’s designs are made by athletes for athletes. Their most popular product is their Swiftvest, a lightweight running vest that is easy on the shoulders but can hold a water bottle and phone. Their reflective running socks are great for exercising outdoors in the darker months. Available on the company’s website, in Arnotts, LifeStyle Sports and Brown Thomas. HB

Stella Bag by Orla Vera Accessories

Stella bag from Orla Vera Accessories

Orla Vera Accessories takes high-quality deadstock leather from the likes of Mulberry, Rolls-Royce and BMW and transforms it into stylish but practical bags and accessories. All items are made in Buncarna, Co Donegal. Founder Orla O’Haligan says the designs are inspired by the needs of on-the-go busy women in her life. Available on the website, in a select number of boutiques in Donegal and in Om Diva in Dublin. HB

Jewellery

My Sun, Moon and Stars Necklace by Mettle & Bloom

A female-founded jewellery brand that seeks to celebrate women everywhere, many of Mettle & Bloom’s pieces come with story cards that explain the inspiration behind their design. Whether your loved one likes something overtly sparkly or understated, the brand has something for them. They also have a waterproof line for those who wear their accessories around the clock. Also available in Arnotts and Brown Thomas in Cork. HB

Petite Serendipity rings by Momuse

Three rings by MoMuse

These three rings are part of a new and colourful fine jewellery collection called Petite Serendipity from Momuse, designed by Margaret O’Rourke. All with a circle motif in 18ct gold, the rings feature tsavorite, pink sapphires or diamonds. The collection also includes solitaire pendants, diamond clover motifs and half eternity rings. “We have delved into quality, rarity and colour like never before in our history,” says O’Rourke. Buy online or in her boutique in the Powerscourt Townhouse. DMcQ

Silver harp pendant from Josh the Jeweller

Silver harp pendant, Josh The Jeweller

A graduate of NCAD and a Design Council’s Kilkenny goldsmithing programme before training in Stockholm and in micro-diamond setting in Antwerp, designer Josh Reynolds, known as Josh the Jeweller, makes both silver and gold unisex jewellery, as well as custom-made bespoke items. This silver harp pendant and a silver Claddagh ring (€185) are some of his more affordable pieces. DMcQ

Ginko Blooms earrings by Melissa Curry

Gingko Blooms earrings by Melissa Curry

When it comes to making an impression with vibrant ear decor, no one does it better than Melissa Curry and these “Ginkgo Blooms” are a case in point. Her successful PóG range, which celebrates the Irish connection with love, comes in sterling silver and in various colours. Previously sold exclusively via Aer Lingus, it can now be found in Avoca stores. DMcQ

Headband by Emily Jean Atelier

One way of adding that bit of sparkle – or giving one as a gift for the party or wedding season – is a glitzy headband, and Emily Jean Atelier in Moycullen in Co Galway is well known for making some of the best and most varied. There are black satin bands studded with jewels, others with veils, pearls or feathers. This banda cinn (Irish for headband) called Coco is a classic piece with pearls, and a perfect stocking filler. DMcQ

Men’s curb chain by Edge Only

Men's Curb Chain by Edge Only

Founded by former broadcaster Jenny Huston, Irish jewellery brand Edge Only brings a rock’n’roll sensibility to everyday accessories. Its 50cm curb chain is made from recycled sterling silver, with an 18ct gold vermeil option. Designed and ethically made in Ireland by local goldsmiths, it’s understated enough to wear alone or layered with other pieces. CO’G

Men’s Irish oak watch by RusTech Wood

Men's Irish Oak Watch by RusTech Wood

Made from oak sourced in Co Galway, this wooden watch makes an unusual gift with a distinctly Irish connection. Claregalway-based RusTech Wood has been crafting accessories from native timber since 2016, claiming to have created the world’s first watch made from 100 per cent Irish wood. Each has a unique grain, with complimentary personalised engraving available. CO’G

Personalised silver Ogham ring by Brian de Staic

Ogham Ring by Brian de Staic

Founded by husband-and-wife team Brian and Máiréad de Staic in Dingle, Co Kerry, in 1981, this family jewellery business specialises in Celtic-inspired designs. Each piece is individually handcrafted, including this wide sterling silver ring, which can be personalised with a name or meaningful word in Ogham, Ireland’s earliest writing system. CO’G

Capulet and Montague

Launched in 2011 by Longford woman Lisa McCormack, this jewellery brand, with its Shakespearean name, packs the perfect dramatic punch for any big earring lover in your life. Lightweight but eye catching, Capulet and Montague make use of recycled acrylic and deadstock materials to create colourful geometric jewellery, priced between €50-€80. NB

Beauty and wellbeing

Wasi

Wasi (Wild Atlantic Seaweed Ireland)

A west Cork seaweed skincare company selling candles, soaps, beard kits, scrubs and salts, Wasi stands for Wild Atlantic Seaweed Ireland. Founded by former architect Claire O’Sullivan, Wasi harvests seaweed and bottles its serums all within Bantry Bay. Their products are available nationwide from boutique stockists, as well as Meadows & Byrne and Avoca. They deliver to the US, Canada and elsewhere in Europe if you’re looking to send a little bit of the Irish shore abroad. NB

Luxury Seven-Piece Brush Set by Sarah Keary x Jennifer Wrynne

While her sister Sinéad specialises in fashion, Irish make-up artist Sarah Keary has built her own beauty brand, By SK. Her latest collaboration with designer Jennifer Wrynne features seven make-up brushes with burgundy handles and gold detailing, covering everything from foundation to eyeliner. CO’G

Eyra Hair The Ritual Set

Eyra Hair The Ritual Set

Created by celebrity hairstylist Aidan Darcy and made in Italy using botanical ingredients, the Eyra Hair range is a good example of just how far affordable haircare has come. The Ritual Set contains a luxuriously packaged shampoo and conditioner, with options for fine, medium or thick hair. Simone Gannon

Ground Wellbeing The Sleep Ritual Gift Set

Ground by Peigín Crowley gift set

A meaningful gift for anyone who could do with a little help winding down, from Peigín Crowley’s award-winning Cork brand Ground Wellbeing. The Sleep Ritual Gift Set contains Night Body Oil and Sleep Pillow Spray, both formulated with a blend of therapeutic essential oils to help create a calming bedtime ritual. SG

Elave Skin Hydrating Gift Set

Elave Skin Hydrating Gift Set

Daily skincare products that everyone will love, Elave’s Skin Hydrating Gift Set is one of Boots’s Better Than Half Price gift sets this Christmas. Inside you’ll find a Gentle Cream Cleanser, Intense Moisture Surge Moisturiser and Daily Skin Defence SPF45 Sunscreen. A lovely trio of everyday essentials from a home-grown family brand known for its gentle formulations, particularly suited to sensitive skin. SG

The Belle Brush The Front Row Edit

The Baby Belle Mini Detangler Brush

This set contains more than €100 worth of the brand’s excellent hair tools, including three mini-brushes and a set of hair clips, all in their own bag for styling on the go. A particularly good gift for anyone who appreciates a really good hairbrush. SG

AYU Cosmetics The Lip Kit

AYU Cosmetics The Lip Kit

Ryan Jones Your Daily Routine Gift Set

Skincare for men, exceptionally well formulated and in sleek packaging. Your Daily Routine Gift Set from newly launched brand Ryan Jones, created by the team behind Ella & Jo Cosmetics in Co Mayo, brings together everyday skincare essentials in a straightforward, easy-to-use routine, inside a premium leather wash bag. SG

14 Day Manicure All I Want For Christmas Gel Polish Kit

All the tools you need – including a UV lamp – to create a professional-looking gel manicure at home, along with four festive polish shades ranging from rich burgundy and baby pink to cool white. A brilliant gift for anyone who loves having their nails done, without the faff of salon appointments. SG

Cloon Keen Báinín

Cloon Keen fragrance is an exquisite gift to give and receive. Báinín is one of our favourites – think creamy, warm comfort with a burst of fresh, coastal air. Bergamot, yellow mandarin, neroli, wool accord and gorse intertwine to create a beautifully distinctive scent, housed in a striking bottle. SG

Tech and travel

OneSonic Studio Pro headphones

Home-grown audio brand OneSonic has carved out a name for itself with a range of high-quality products, from earbuds to bluetooth speakers. Our current favourite is the OneSonic Studio Pro, a set of over-ear headphones that look and sound premium without the wallet-denting price you might expect. They look good, with brushed aluminium accents, a comfortable padded headband and a hard-shell case; and sound great too, with active noise cancelling that punches above its price tag. CO’B

Buddy AI lawnmower from Homebot Ireland

€500, homebotireland.ie

One of the top rules of Christmas gifting is that a home appliance should never be given as a present, unless specifically requested. You might make an exception for the Homebot Buddy. This robot lawnmower is both useful and high tech, from Cork-based Homebot Ireland. Because it uses AI and cameras rather than boundary wires to see where it needs to cut, it can be used on almost any stretch of grass. CO’B

Laptop sleeve from Anxious Preoccupied

Anxious Preoccupied laptop case

Joanne McNally and Nikki Lannen’s Anxious Preoccupied brand of bags and accessories are both affordable and stylish, ranging from the subtle to the more eye-catching. The range now includes laptop and tablet sleeves, which are padded to protect your device yet still super soft, and come in colours from classic black to attention-grabbing metallics and neons. CO’B

Laptop Backpack from Holden Leather Goods

Holden Leather Laptop Backpack

The new Laptop Backpack from Dingle-based Holden Leather Goods is practical, comfortable and stylish, made from natural-grain leather and lined with suede. It will fit a 15-inch laptop, has an internal phone pocket and includes both internal and external zip pockets. For those who prefer a cross-body style, there’s a Laptop Satchel Briefcase (€1,250). CO’B

Mini Duffle Deluxe by Mamukko

Mini Duffle Deluxe by Mamukko

Once destined for the scrapheap, old life rafts get a stylish second life at Mamukko in Kinsale, Co Cork. Founded by brothers Attila and Levente Magyar, the sustainable accessories brand creates bags from salvaged materials. Its limited-edition Mini Duffle Deluxe combines black life-raft fabric, Italian leather and a bright yellow life-vest lining. Handmade by Attila and wife Nora, just three have been produced – but they have plenty of other bags and accessories to choose from if you miss out on one of these, including wallets (€20) and washbags (€25). CO’G

CarveOn wallet

RFID wallet

Protecting your finances doesn’t have to be boring, at least when it comes to your wallet. Kildare brand CarveOn is making protecting your contactless cards stylish with its personalised RFID blocking wallet. On the outside, you get vegetable tanned leather. On the inside, technology that blocks any attempted drive-by skimming on your cards. You can even add a personalised touch with complimentary engraving. CO’B

Food and drink

Sea-Cuterie Hamper from Shines Seafood

You’ve heard about charcuterie, but how about sea-cuterie? Among the Christmas gifts offered by Shines Seafood in Killybegs, Co Donegal, you’ll find the Sea-Cuterie Hamper, a mini fishing creel wicker basket containing eight of the family business’s premium fishy products. Included will be Irish ventresca tuna, sardines in tomato sauce and mackerel in olive oil, with Ciara Shine’s award-winning Ciara’s Catch cookbook thrown in for free. Free postage. ÚMcC

A year’s supply of cheese from Mike’s Fancy Cheese

A foodie gift that keeps on giving if ever there was one: a year-long subscription from Mike’s Fancy Cheese, Belfast’s beloved artisan cheese shop. You’ll get a selection of three cheeses delivered to your door every month, with one month thrown in for free. The box will usually include one hard cheese, one soft and one blue, unless you specify a type to avoid. You’ll also get crackers, a condiment or chutney, a sticker and full tasting notes. Delivery included. ÚMcC

Bundle of Nutshed nut butters

Crunchy Honey Roasted Peanut Butter by Nutshed

Nutshed’s versatile peanut butter is freshly roasted in small batches in Co Tipperary and used in cafes and home kitchens alike. Perfect for spreading, baking, cooking or eating solo with a spoon, bundle together six jars for a few months’ supply of deliciousness. Choose from their wide range of flavours, including smoky harissa, extra crunchy, cacao, or keep it classic with original. RC

Apron from The Kitchen Whisk

Gingham apron, The Kitchen Whisk

The Kitchen Whisk, a specialised kitchenware shop on Dublin’s Wicklow Street, may not be the first place for fashion, but they have some of the most stylish aprons like this one in red gingham. Founded by mother and daughter Mary and Kate Masterson in 2017, both passionate about food and cooking, it’s a great place for all sorts of other Christmas gifts for both home cooks and professionals; Mary spent 27 years as a housewife cooking, and Kate was trained in Ballymaloe. DMcQ

Children’s gifts

Grá Onesie by Snoozip

Grá Zip Onesie

Mum of three Aisling Ryan founded Snoozip to make midnight nappy changes easier, creating onesies with genius ankle to ankle zips. Her practical but colourful designs feature Irish motifs, made from organic cotton suitable for newborns and those with sensitive skin. Her onesies go up to adult sizes so the whole family can match. HB

Draíocht na Nollag Sweatshirt by Glasóg

Glasóg is a contemporary children’s clothing company, with every piece designed to teach children a word or two of Irish. Started by Wexford sisters Sarah Slatterly and Caroline Stafford, the pair put great emphasis on making clothes that children actually want to wear, with fun designs and soft, organic materials. HB

Handmade dolls by The Crochet Dolls

Dolls from €60, thecrochetdolls.com

Handmade Dolls by The Crochet Dolls

When Dublin-based Arzu Gorbil lost her job during the pandemic, she began crocheting dolls for her twin daughters, turning a childhood skill into a business. Today, The Crochet Dolls offers beautifully detailed ballerinas, fairies and cuddly animals, alongside baby gifts. Gorbil works with a team of artisans, including women in disadvantaged situations, offering them meaningful work and the opportunity to contribute to something special. CO’G

Adopt a seal pup

Seal Adoptions by Seal Rescue Ireland

Provide care and rehab for orphaned and injured seal pups by adopting one through Seal Rescue Ireland. Each adoption comes with a physical adoption certificate, access to photos, footage, blog entries, and a video of the moment the pup is returned to the wild. RC

Homeware and crafts

Wee Poolbeg Towers incense burner by Born & Bred

Poolbeg Towers Incense Burner by Born & Bred

Belfast-based Born & Bred’s hand-painted ceramic Poolbeg Towers incense burner sends smoke curling from the famous chimneys and comes with four incense cones. Founded by Linzi Rooney in 2018, the company celebrates Irish creativity and landmarks with a playful twist. CO’G

Flaxseed and Lavender Pillow by Seaside Squirrel

Seaside Squirrel Flaxseed and Lavender Heat Up Pillows

Seaside Squirrel is a handmade craft and slow fashion venture run by Lauren Guillery from her home in Co Down. This small business prides itself on offering quality goods made with natural materials sourced on the local Irish market to enable people to switch to Earth-friendly alternatives in their daily life. A thoughtful gift for anyone who suffers from any kind of pain condition is their flaxseed lavender pillows, which can be heated in the microwave. HB

Handwoven throw from Amo Kilfeather

Handwoven Throw by Amo Kilfeather

Using a traditional handloom, textile designer Amo Kilfeather creates these throws in her Donegal home. Made using 100 per cent new wool from Donegal Yarns of Kilcar, they are designed to last more than one lifetime. Featuring chunky tassels and soft stripes in her work, Kilfeather takes inspiration from the atmospheric weather and changing seasonal landscapes of Ireland’s most rugged county. RC

Lunar calendar by Kerry Eugenie Prediville

Lunar Calendar by Kerry Eugenie

These gold-ink lunar calendars make it easy to track the moon’s cycles and never miss the joy of seeing a full moon rising. Each A3 print outlines 2027’s moon phases month by month, illustrated and designed by Kerry Eugenie Prediville, an Irish artist working in Clare. They are available in both Irish and English. RC

RCSeed Savers set

Seed Set by Irish Seed Savers

The Irish Seed Savers’ seeds are organic and open-pollinated, meaning they have been fertilised naturally by insects, birds, wind or rain rather than through human-directed breeding. Their gift sets each include four varieties, from purple veggies to flowering pollinators, and come in a reusable cotton drawstring bag with wooden labels for easy planting. RC

Rapeseed and coconut wax candle from Wizard and Grace

Wizard and Grace candle

The idea for Wizard and Grace was conceived when founder Paula McGovern developed an allergy to synthetic fragrances. Her handmade rapeseed and coconut wax candles are infused with essential oils, and include a suite of brightly coloured graphic candles with tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “Pure notions”, “This candle is not regifted”, and “Burn while reading”. NB

Féilire as Gaeilge le We Make Good

We Make Good is a social enterprise selling Irish designed products made by people in Ireland coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, so customers can browse its digital shop window confident in the knowledge that their gift not only looks nice but is nice. Crafts available include handmade dolls, homeware, soaps and skincare, as well as this beautifully simple Irish-language calendar printed by Triest Press in Co Roscommon and designed by Mel Gardner. NB

Kazclops Crochet Kit

Kazclops is a Dublin-based design brand founded by crochet artist, Kaz. Her crocheted headwear has been worn by stars like Doja Cat and Zara Larsson, and featured in British and Japanese Vogue. Kaz is now inviting everyone to join the “Kazm” universe with beginner-friendly crochet kits. The Series 01 kit (€48) comes with instructions and everything you need to make a surreal bunny/bear creature in pink, red, blue, yellow, green or grey. There is also a Series 02 bag charm trio kit (€38) for those with basic skills. JD

Notebook from Agus Arís

Agusaris.com

Agus Arís (formerly known as Badly Made Books)

Agus Arís, formerly Badly Made Books, is a paper and stationery studio based in Westport, Co Mayo. Owner and founder Séan O’Sullivan says the design philosophy of the brand is inspired by his grandmother, “the original hipster”. “I remember asking my grandmother where the bin was; she didn’t have one, everything had a place in a system of use, reuse and recycling. She could make clothes, grow food and she was a great cook.” Agus Arís offers notebooks made from recycled wool with a refillable slot for pages. They also sell paper refills so if this year’s present is a success, you are sorted for Christmases yet to come. NB

Coppice Works wooden pen

Coppice Works wooden pen

Working from a three-acre site of woodland planted by Anthony Scannell in 2005 in Kinsale, Co Cork, Coppice Works sells hiking sticks and ballpoint pens from wood that has either been coppiced or felled by a storm. If you have a piece of wood you would like made into a pen, you can email Scannell directly to order at coppiceworkskinsale@gmail.com. Available in store from Cork Craft and Design, Kinsale Gift Collection and Hubert Bookbindery. NB

For your furry friend…

Paw & Nose Balm by Mamo

Paw and Nose Balm by Mamo

If you do not want your four-legged friends to be left out of the Christmas cheer, look at Mamo’s Dog Skincare range. The family-run organic skincare business has created a line for dogs that includes a paw and nose balm, a fresh coat soap bar and a dog coat spray. The family forage many of the ingredients near their home in Co Wicklow. Also on sale in Industry&Co in Dublin. HB

And for everyone…

Books by Irish authors and publishers

From gripping fiction to travel and nature, Irish books make thoughtful Christmas gifts, and there’s something for everyone. Look to publishers such as Gill and Hachette Books Ireland for inspiration, including Eoghan Daltun’s Setting the Land Free, Nicola Brady’s Great Irish Road Trips, and Cork author Mark Gyves’s acclaimed crime debut The Boy, a dark tale of family, grief and Ireland’s criminal underworld. Best bought from your local bookshop. CO’G