Rugby

Nations Championship: Argentina hand Italy fifth straight defeat

Italians without a win so far in the tournament

Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro in action against Italy's Monty Ioane. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images
Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro in action against Italy's Monty Ioane. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images
Sat Nov 14 2026 - 15:311 MIN READ

Argentina beat Italy 19-14 in a Nations Championship meeting short ‌on quality and high on errors which condemned the hosts to their fifth defeat in five matches in the tournament.

Italy took an early lead through Monty ‌Ioane’s try, but Argentina, who were down to 14 men, levelled just before half-time through a try from hooker Bautista Bernasconi.

Rodrigo Isgro’s 55th-minute try then put Argentina ahead before Mateo Carreras extended the gap when he went over for the Pumas.

A penalty try for Italy set up a grandstand finish, but Argentina held on for their 10th straight win over the ​Italians.

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Claiming their second victory of the tournament, Argentina are now third in the southern hemisphere standings, three points ahead of Australia, who visit ⁠Scotland on Sunday.

The losing bonus point was Italy’s first of the competition, with Gonzalo Quesada’s side certain to finish bottom of the ‌northern hemisphere ​group.

Argentina travel to Paris next weekend to take on France, who will be filled with confidence after their two-point win over South Africa on Friday, while Italy host Fiji.

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