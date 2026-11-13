Galway Corinthians and Highfield meet in Bateman Cup semi-final

With the Energia All-Ireland League taking a break over the next two weekends, Galway Corinthians and Highfield will meet in the first semi-final of the Bateman Cup this Saturday, while eight clubs will compete in the All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup.

Corinthians will host Highfield in Dangan (University College Galway) as their 4G pitch is being finished in Corinthians Park, with the winners progressing to the final on January 2nd at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The other semi-final, between Terenure College and Ballynahinch, will double up with their AIL fixture on Saturday, November 28th.

This will be Corinthians’ first appearance in the Bateman Cup since 2010/11 season, when they lost 16-13 away to Dungannon in the semi-finals. The Galway team currently lead Division 2A on the back of a three-game winning run ahead of a first meeting between the two since February 2018.

This will be Highfield’s first appearance in the Bateman Cup’s original format having previously featured in the All-Ireland Cup competition introduced during the 2005/06 season. James Cronin’s side are second in 1B after a 40-31 victory away to Blackrock College, their fourth win in a row.

Bateman Cup semi-final: Corinthians v Highfield RFC, Dangan (2.30pm).

All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup, quarter-finals (2.30pm): Boyne RFC v Kilfeacle & Dist, Shamrock Lodge; Clonakilty RFC v Dromore, The Vale; Omagh Acad. v Tullamore, Thomas Mellon PF; Wicklow v Portadown, Ashtown Lane.