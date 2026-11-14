Maura Higgins from Longford to the US: ‘She’s on billboards up and down Sunset Boulevard. She’s everywhere’

In the summer of 2019, Maura Higgins became a British reality TV show sensation. The Longford contestant had been drafted into the Love Island mix as a “bombshell” – the singleton who is brought into the Mallorca-set dating show midway through the series to break up couples and generally cause mischief.

Love Island was at the peak of its success, but plenty of the contestants appeared insipid. Among the oiled bodies and silly catchphrases, Higgins stood out – dazzling as required in the requisite swimwear, but also surprisingly forthright and no-nonsense. “Are you jokin’?” she’d scoff at fellow islanders, when she thought they said something idiotic. She didn’t have crushes, she had “fanny flutters” – her explicit term for feeling sexual desire. She didn’t tolerate ugly or diminishing behaviour.

“You’re a follower!” she told her date Tom Walker when he speculated to his friends about how far Higgins would go with him once they were alone together. “You should have been a gentleman!”

“Team Maura,” was the approving tweet posted by Lena Dunham, creator of Girls.

Higgins turned Love Island into watercooler TV, watched by an average of 5.6 million viewers per episode, a ratings programme winner for the show that has never been surpassed.

Now Higgins is making waves again, but this time for an American audience.

On Tuesday she will compete in the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars in the US, the mirrorball-trophy-chasing show whose final last year attracted 9.24 million viewers across ABC and Disney+. From being an underdog in the race – people in Ireland cannot vote – she has parlayed her heritage into an Irish-American vote, taking her strong accent, small-town roots and vaulting ambition, and fashioning them into US-ready selling points.

She topped the leaderboard in week four, when, against a soundtrack of I’m Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys, she strode across the dancefloor in a sparkly green gown with a tricolour-hued lining for an Irish take on the Paso Doble. Michael Flatley sent her a video message with a ringing endorsement, and lent her one of his dancers, Lord of the Dance’s Lochlan ‘Lucky’ Howard, to take her arm alongside Mark Ballas for the straight-line dancing, Riverdance-channelling conclusion. “Growing up in Ireland, we had to work hard to get to where we are,” Higgins said. “So that’s definitely pushed me and it’s given me the fight.”

Americans voted, impressed by the plucky competitor boasting Audrey Hepburn stylings and a Longford accent so heavy her dance partner Ballas (son of Shirley Ballas, judge on the British dance show Strictly Come Dancing) shaved the word “tink” onto the side of his head in homage to her clipped th’s.

For Caroline Downey, manager of singer-songwriter Hozier, Higgins’s ascension is easy to track. “Every time we’re in Los Angeles, she’s on billboards up and down Sunset Boulevard. She’s everywhere, it’s just remarkable.”

The LA-based Irish actor Olivia Tracey – a former Miss Ireland – said she believed Higgins was a natural celebrity. “I always admire her style – old Hollywood with her own modern twist. A born star.”

As Higgins’s followers on Instagram – 4.5 million of them – often attest, they respect her hustle and propensity for hard work. “There’s no way you can cheat the hours,” says Larry Bass, of Shinawil Productions, responsible for the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. “People who do well in these competitions have discipline. No celebrity entering these shows are professional dancers, yet they are compared to professional dancers.”

Higgins might not have studied dance as a child, but she has a natural gift for drama. When she was runner-up on the US version of The Traitors recently, missing out on the $250,000 (€225,000) prize pot netted by Rob Rausch as the sole victor, Rausch was so repentant about his traitorous ways that he gifted her a Birkin bag on television reported to be worth around €20,000.

Higgins has signed up to host I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for Peacock in the US, and will step into Cilla Black’s shoes as the host of the revamped Blind Date for Disney+ in 2027, which will see her helping contestants choose between suitors hidden behind a sliding wall.

Bookies are offering odds on her becoming the new host of Love Island UK – set to screen in January – after Maya Jama (recently seen on the British version of The Traitors) announced on Instagram last weekend that she was stepping down after three years hosting the show.

Maura Higgins during her time on Love Island

If it happens, it will be a twist in a career – and a life – that has been full of transformations.

Growing up in the small town of Ballymahon in Longford, population 2,000, Higgins’s father Seamus – a trucker – was on the road for much of her childhood. Her parents went through a separation and divorce.

Her mother Sharon collapsed one day in the kitchen and Higgins’s older sister rang the ambulance. “I did not move,” Higgins told Paul C Brunson on the We Need to Talk podcast in 2024. “I did not help my mum. I was young. I sat crying. Like, screaming crying.”

In Ballymahon, she attended Forgney National School – a “two-room” primary school she has christened The Shed – and then Ballymahon Vocational School. She left school at 16 to train as a hairdresser in Occasions hair salon in Ballymahon before taking on a role as a promoter of Monster – hired by drinks brand Monster Energy to fly to foreign locations, and hand out merchandise at sports events, and then a so-called grid girl, distributing scorecards at Formula One events.

Her arrival on the Love Island show was an act of romantic revenge: she’d found messages to other women on her LA-based boyfriend’s phone – and decided to go on Love Island, having been invited on previously by the producers, to surprise him with the news he was suddenly single. (The producers dissuaded her of that idea, persuading her to make a phone call to him beforehand.)

Landing on Love Island at 28, Higgins had 40,000 followers on Instagram. When she left, she had 1½ million more.

When she emerged, recalls PR veteran Valerie Roe, who worked with Higgins at the time, she had deer in the headlights energy.

Higgins was an ambassador at that time for Bellamianta, a beauty brand, but she was unprepared for the media glare. “She was a quiet-spoken girl sprung into the spotlight,” says Roe. “We hosted her welcome-home party, post-Love Island, in Café en Seine [in Dublin]. There were about 35 journalists on a round table in front of her. We had Ireland AM on one floor of the venue, Xposé on another. I think she found it all very overwhelming.”

Higgins had little support at that time and no place to live in England, her adopted new home. Living in a hotel in the early days, she split from her Love Island boyfriend Curtis Pritchard after eight months, moved agents, refused interviews, and battled to make her accent work in posher, plummier TV settings. She became an agony aunt for This Morning on ITV, appeared on The Late Late Show and signed considerable deals – reportedly £500,000 (€598,000) to launch a clothing collection with Boohoo.com and £150,000 (€180,000) to appear on ITV’s Dancing on Ice – but she wasn’t coping.

“I can’t imagine I was very nice to work with at that time,” she told Brunson. “I was in a terrible headspace. I felt exhausted.”

Lessons were learned along the way, says Roe. “When you go from being a regular person into the celebrity world, it’s very difficult. People who do reality TV don’t necessarily put in the grind that an actor or pop star would. With actors and pop stars, they tread the boards and get the knock-backs, which is a great learning for them.”

Higgins competed on Dancing on Ice (2020), Cooking with the Stars (2022) and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (2024) – but her patchwork career looked as cobbled together as her Instagram page, full of romantic dates, work collaborations and holidays in Dubai. It seemed as though her loftier goals were slipping away from her.

Maura Higgins has embraced celebrity life and the hard work needed to get along. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her pivot to the US has changed the narrative. She joined Love Island USA as a social media presenter, then hosted Love Island USA: Aftersun in 2024. Higgins had a vision board, and on it were collaborations with high fashion brands and a significant US career. She was prepared to do what it took to get into the room: charm, dazzle, radiate glamour and ambition, and show grit.

“I think the key to her success is that she works incredibly hard,” says Caroline Downey. “She wants it.”

Samantha Barry, former editor-in-chief of the US edition of Glamour magazine, agrees. “She has one of the best work ethics I’ve ever seen,” she says. “Any time we shot with her, she showed up with her full self. That resonates. It feels like she wants to be there. On Dancing with the Stars, there’s no off days with her. She’s giving it everything.”

And yet Higgins still exists deep within a niche of celebrity life. Outside of reality television and Instagram, even despite recent accolades like making Time 100’s top digital creators list for 2026, she is not quite yet a household name across all sections of society in Ireland.

That may soon change. Higgins’s US representative is Talia Salomon of InterTalent, who also manages Black Eyed Peas founder will.i.am. On the InterTalent website, Higgins is described as a standout “global” talent.

When she was in her teens, she has said, her father and boyfriend imagined that one day, from sweeping up hair and doing blow-dries, Higgins might dream of opening her own salon in her hometown. “That was [their] dream. That wasn’t my dream,” she told Brunson.

“I like putting myself out of my comfort zone. How can you grow if you don’t?”