PBC survive CBC’s brave comeback to claim glory in dramatic Munster Schools Cup final

PBC captain Gene O’Leary Kareem and his team-mates celebrate after the victory over CBC in a classic Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Virgin Media Park, Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster Schools Senior Cup final: PBC 33 CBC 31

PBC came out on top of a sensational 10-try Munster Schools Senior Cup final which was decided by a heartbreaking missed conversion at the end of a never-say-die CBC comeback.

The game looked dead and buried when Pres moved 33-14 ahead of their cross-city rivals midway through the second half, with 13 points from inspirational captain Gene O’Leary Kareem and tries from his cousins James (two) and Neville O’Leary, and John Wigginton Barrett.

But back-to-back titles are not easily won and Christians stormed back with tries from Michael Foy, Ronan O’Keeffe, and a last-minute Alex O’Connell score in the corner.

That meant a last-kick touchline conversion in a swirling wind but the effort from Charlie O’Shea, who assisted three tries, missed to the left.

It sparked wild Pres celebrations as O’Leary Kareem lifted the Garrett Fitzgerald Cup for their 32nd title, moving them one ahead of Christians atop the roll of honour.

Charged-down kicks led to the opening try for each side. O’Leary Kareem was quick off the mark to get the first within two minutes. Amid a fog of smokebombs, his conversion made it 7-0.

Foy blocked a box kick to create the platform for Christians’ leveller, with Ian Morton pushing over. O’Shea added the extras.

PBC’s James O’Leary scores a try against CBC in the dramatic Munster Schools Senior Cup Final at Virgin Media Park, Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

After 15 minutes, Pres were back ahead as James O’Leary barrelled straight through two tacklers off the top of a lineout. O’Leary Kareem tapped over the conversion.

Christians replied as captain Danny Rock produced a huge carry off the scrum and when they went wide, O’Shea sent Bill McCarthy in the back door. O’Shea levelled at 14-14.

From there to half-time, Pres took control with two tries in two minutes. There was no stopping James O’Leary from close range before Wigginton Barrett’s electric pace did the rest with a 70-metre sprint from a terrific O’Leary Kareem offload. He kicked the second conversion to leave it 26-14 at half-time.

Rock was sent to the sinbin in the 43rd minute and Pres exploited the man advantage. O’Leary Kareem again played the final pass and Neville O’Leary’s handoff did the rest. The captain nailed the touchline conversion to extend the lead to 19.

Christians hit back with Foy crossing the whitewash, converted by O’Shea, and in the 67th minute, it was game on. O’Shea spread the play for O’Keeffe to touch down in the corner although the conversion was pulled wide.

It went back and forth from there. Foy robbed a lineout. Pres claimed a scrum against the head. But Christians had one more push in them.

Armed with the penalty advantage, O’Shea’s cross field kick was claimed by O’Connell in the corner. It looked like a fairytale finish was imminent but the kick drifted wide.

SCORERS – PBC: Tries: J O’Leary 2, G O’Leary Kareem, J Wigginton Barrett, N O’Leary. Cons: G O’Leary Kareem 4. CBC: Tries: I Morton, B McCarthy, M Foy, R O’Keeffe, A O’Connell; Cons: C O’Shea 3.

PBC: D Fitzgerald; N O’Leary, G O’Leary Kareem (capt), J O’Leary, J Wigginton Barrett; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, P Doyle, B Cronin; D Foley, G O’Keeffe; O Squires, C Bohan, A Alderson.

Replacements: D Noonan for Squires (41 mins); F O’Sullivan for Foley (63); F Óg Sheahan for Tuohy (66).

CBC: D O’Callaghan; A O’Connell, L O’Leary, G O’Riordan, B McCarthy; C O’Shea, C Barrett; D Callaghan, D Prenter, C Walsh; M Foy, C Kennelly; M Skelly, I Morton, D Rock (capt).

Replacements: C Galvin for Foy (41-44 mins); R O’Keeffe for McCarthy (49); C Galvin for Skelly (52); J Barrett for Morton (55-70); A Brady for O’Leary (60), M Skelly for Kennelly (68).

Sinbin: D Rock (43-50).

Referee: A Brace (MAR).