England v Ireland: Live updates from Six Nations clash at Twickenham

As for Ireland, they make one change to the side that beat Italy. Hugo Keenan is fit again and starts at fullback ahead of Ciarán Frawley, who drops to the bench.

Among the replacements, Finlay Bealham beats out Oli Jager in the tighthead slot while Frawley is the lone outside back given the 6-2 split. As a result, Garry Ringrose misses out despite being fit again, as does Stuart McCloskey even with his impressive bench cameos of late.

Before we get into the meat of today’s clash, the fixtures for next year’s competition have been announced. Today’s two sides will meet in Dublin in round one of 2025, while Ireland end their campaign in Rome on St Patrick’s weekend. There are worse cities to potentially celebrate in, if Ireland are once again in title contention.

Ireland and England fans ahead of the Six Nations match at Twickenham. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

Let’s start with the team news. Beginning with the hosts, England.

The’ve made a number of changes to the team that lost to Scotland last time out. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso starts on the wing instead of Elliot Daly, a move which will suit Felix Jones’ blitz defence. Feyi-Waboso is both quicker than Daly and more accustomed to the system given his club, Exeter, use it at club level.

Alex Mitchell is fit again and starts at scrumhalf, while George Martin adds some significant bulk to the secondrow. Ollie Chessum shifts to blindside flanker while Ethan Roots drops out of the squad altogether.

We’re into the home straight now. After another down week in the Six Nations, Ireland are back in action over the next two weekends with the Grand Slam on the line.

Good afternoon all and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s clash with England at Twickenham. My name is Nathan Johns and I’ll be guiding you through all the action as it happens. Ireland know a bonus point win today will wrap up the championship title with a Triple Crown and Grand Slam on the line next weekend vs Scotland in Dublin.

An English win would blow the competition wide open, leaving Steve Borthwick’s side and Scotland still interested heading into the final round of action.

Ireland are favourites, but England at Twickenham is never easy. Kick-off is at 4.45pm, but feel free to get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) as we build up to the action.