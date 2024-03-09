England 23 Ireland 22: How the Irish players rated at Twickenham

Ireland's players react to defeat to England in the Six Nations. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

15 Hugo Keenan: First half did the defensive and high ball work well and made a brilliant tackle just after the yellow card. One of the better players on the day. Rating: 8

14 Calvin Nash: Lasted just six minutes before Ciaran Frawley came on. Not enough time on the pitch before he hit Freeman hard and failed his subsequent HIA. Rating: N/A

13 Robbie Henshaw: Great defensive tackle on Furbank and super turnover at end of the first half. Kept his physicality and tackle count high throughout. Rating: 7

12 Bundee Aki: Turnovers, power carries through bodies and tackling hard right through both halves. Was Ireland’s outstanding player on the day. Rating: 9

11 James Lowe: Got his hands on ball early on with some long-range relief kicks. But his try-taking was superb. Neither of his scores were easy. Excellent. Rating: 9

10 Jack Crowley: Kicked all of Ireland’s points in the first half, showing poise under pressure from tee and hand. Also put his body on the line throughout. Rating: 7

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park vs England in the Six Nations. Photograph: by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

9 Jamison Gibson-Park: Missed a catch early on but showed his edge later. Adapted to the changes and delivered perfectly to Lowe for the second try. Rating: 7

1 Andrew Porter: Early carries and big tackling, especially when England were on top first half. Played for most of the match and major contributor. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan: Didn’t get many opportunities with ball in hand or from the attacking Irish lineout. He stuck to the grunt work around the pitch. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong: Good early carries and put body on the line under pressure. Scrum creaked a little but he is never short on tackling and taking on work. Rating: 7

4 Joe McCarthy: Quiet enough first half spent tackling and doing the donkey work. Didn’t get the opportunity to cause havoc as he’s done before. Rating: 6

5 Tadhg Beirne: Great steal as Ireland creaked after attacking English lineout in the first half. Not as dominant as in previous games but stuck to it. Rating: 7

Peter O'Mahony of Ireland leaves the pitch after being shown a yellow card. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

6 Peter O’Mahony: Again, lots of close contact work and made a nuisance of himself everywhere. Too obvious hand in ruck for the yellow card, though. Rating: 6

7 Josh van der Flier: Showed early promise with carries. Turned over the ball and blocked a drop goal effort in the first half. Close to being back to top form once again. Rating: 8

8 Caelan Doris: Excellent tackle on the dangerous Feyi-Waboso in the first half and ripped the ball from Lawrence. More ball in hand would have been good. Rating: 8

Replacements: Frawley thrown in earlier than usual and took time to adjust. But the bench clear out worked well and almost pulled it off. Henderson especially made the lineout stronger. Rating: 7

Coach: Andy Farrell took a risk with the 6-2 split and then injuries to Nash and Frawley messed up plans from the sixth minute. It worked last time out, however not this time. Rating: 6