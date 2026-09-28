Female garda hospitalised following assault by man near Dublin Castle

A road closure near Dublin Castle due to Ireland's presidency of the council of the EU, in July. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A garda on duty at Dublin Castle as part of the security operation for Ireland’s presidency of the council of the European Union was hospitalised following an assault last week.

A man attacked the female officer at 2.30am last Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Gardaí said a suspect was later arrested and charged and will appear before the courts at a “future date”.

The garda, who was taken to hospital for treatment following the assault, remains off duty.

A Garda spokesperson said: “While on duty at Cork Hill, Dublin 2, on Wednesday, September 23rd, shortly after 2.30am, a female garda member was assaulted by a lone male.

“The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear before the courts at a future date.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

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Dublin Castle is the venue for a series of meetings involving European ministers and officials during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, which started on July 1st and finishes on December 31st.

A fund of €125 million has been set aside specifically for An Garda Síochána for the policing of heightened operational and security requirements.

With this budget An Garda Síochána has also made capital purchases in areas of information technology and policing equipment.

This equipment includes cars, motorbikes, and counter drone measures, and will continue to be used after the end of Ireland’s EU presidency.