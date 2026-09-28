Israel’s Manor Solomon on Ireland: ‘Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them’

Israel captain Manor Solomon says next Sunday’s return Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland “will be a completely different game” after Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side won 3-0 in Debrecen last night.

The West Ham winger also criticised the Ireland players, saying “if I say what I think of the Irish players, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches. Obviously, they hate us. We don’t like them.

“I’m waiting for the next game against them,” he said. “It’ll be a completely different game. We have a country 10 times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people.”

Ireland manager Hallgrímsson cut short his post-match interview on Virgin Media to go to the Ireland changing room where the Solomon and Israeli officials were remonstrating with the Irish staff.

"In tough times you find your leaders, they will emerge in tough times and these guys have shown how much they love their country."



"I couldn't be prouder of the players."



An emotional Heimir Hallgrímsson speaks to @AnnMarie_Keegan after tonight's victory in Hungary.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/Wo95FOw6We — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 27, 2026

An Israeli social media post from inside the stadium in Debrecen shows their fans chanting: “IDF, IDF, IDF.”

“I feel very confident about my morals and my humanity,” said Ran Ben Shimon, the Israel manager. “I know who exactly who I am, and about my players. I know the truth.”