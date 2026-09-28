Israel’s Manor Solomon on Ireland: ‘Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them’

Israel captain Manor Solomon says next Sunday’s return Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland “will be a completely different game” after Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side won 3-0 in Debrecen last night.
The West Ham winger also criticised the Ireland players, saying “if I say what I think of the Irish players, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches. Obviously, they hate us. We don’t like them.
“I’m waiting for the next game against them,” he said. “It’ll be a completely different game. We have a country 10 times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people.”
Ireland manager Hallgrímsson cut short his post-match interview on Virgin Media to go to the Ireland changing room where the Solomon and Israeli officials were remonstrating with the Irish staff.
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An Israeli social media post from inside the stadium in Debrecen shows their fans chanting: “IDF, IDF, IDF.”
“I feel very confident about my morals and my humanity,” said Ran Ben Shimon, the Israel manager. “I know who exactly who I am, and about my players. I know the truth.”