Ireland to open 2025 Six Nations campaign at home to England

Ireland will take on Italy in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, March 15th, 2025. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Ireland will open their 2025 Six Nations campaign with a home game against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 1st and finish off their campaign with a trip to Rome to take on Italy on St Patrick’s weekend.

Next year’s competition will start on Friday, January 31st when France face Wales, while Scotland will host Italy at Murrayfield in the early Saturday slot before Ireland and England face off at 4.45pm.

Ireland will enjoy an eight-day turnaround to their second game against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, February 8th at 3pm.

After the first of the fallow weekends, Ireland return to action with another away trip, this to time to Cardiff on Saturday, February 22nd, with a 2.15 kick-off.

READ MORE

Another weekend off follows before the final two weekends see Ireland host France on Saturday, March 8th at 2.15 before all roads lead to Rome to take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico, kick-off at 2.15pm.

2025 Six Nations Championship fixtures (all times Irish)

Round 1

Friday, January 31st: France vs Wales, 8.15

Saturday, February 1st: Scotland vs Italy, 2.15; Ireland vs England, 4.45

Round 2

Saturday, February 8th: Italy vs Wales, 2.15; England vs France, 4.45

Sunday, February 9th: Scotland vs Ireland, 3.0

Round 3

Saturday, February 22nd: Wales vs Ireland, 2.15; England vs Scotland, 4.45

Sunday, February 23rd: Italy vs France, 3.0

Round 4

Saturday, March 8th: Ireland vs France, 2.15; Scotland vs Wales, 4.45.

Sunday, March 9th: England vs Italy, 3.0

Round 5

Saturday, March 15th: Italy vs Ireland, 2.15; Wales vs England, 4.45; France vs Scotland, 8.0.