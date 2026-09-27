Soccer

Allegation of racism by Israel fans towards Ireland’s Adam Idah will not be investigated

Uefa delegate informed FAI that investigation cannot be opened as the correct protocols were not followed

Ireland's Adam Idah scores his side's second goal of the match against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Ireland's Adam Idah scores his side's second goal of the match against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Sun Sept 27 2026 - 23:362 MIN READ

Uefa have confirmed that an allegation of racism directed at Adam Idah by Israeli fans during the Nations League match at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen cannot be investigated as the correct protocols were not followed.

According to an FAI spokesperson, Jayson Molumby heard the chants before half-time and the Ireland midfielder asked the German referee Harms Osmers and the fourth official Florian Exner to “listen.”

However, as Molumby did not note that a racial incident occurred and the officials had not heard anything, a Uefa delegate informed the FAI after the 3-0 victory that an investigation cannot be opened.

Gavin Bazunu, meanwhile, is available for the Republic of Ireland’s third Nations League match against Austria at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

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Bazunu informed Hallgrímsson on Saturday morning that he would not play against Israel in Hungary or next Sunday in Serbia in the behind-closed-doors second meeting.

“I have been speaking to Gavin multiple times a day, regularly going to his room,” explained Hallgrímsson. “All of us have been going to his room. I think he is very happy we won the game.

“None of us asked him not to take his stand. And now he is flying back with us on the plane. He is in the squad and the plan is he will be with us against Austria and not against Israel in the second game.

“We will need to call in a third goalkeeper.”

Republic of Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson looks on before the Uefa Nations League game against Israel. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images
Republic of Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson looks on before the Uefa Nations League game against Israel. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images

Asked if Bazunu wants to continue providing cover behind Caoimhín Kelleher, Hallgrímsson replied: “It all depends on how Gavin feels. Does he want it? Maybe he feels it is better that he steps out. He has our support whether he wants to stay or not.

“We are working on a minute-to-minute basis. Yesterday I did not think the game was going to go ahead.”

Discussions will continue between the players and the FAI around fulfilling the second Israel game next Sunday.

“It was a tough enough decision to play this game. You know the story, everything seems to leak from private player meetings. You probably know more than me.

“I wish all our fans come to [the game against] Austria and support our players. They have shown today how much playing for Ireland means to them. Hopefully they will have the support of the Irish people. They represented themselves with dignitiy and power on the pitch.”

Hallgrímsson also stated that Finn Azaz was injured. “It was my decision, he was not fit enough to play this game. He is in a different position from other players in our squad and we have supported him along the way.”

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent