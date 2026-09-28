Status-yellow wind warning for Cork and Kerry on Tuesday after dry start to week

Met Eireann expects windy conditions to build overnight into Tuesday, particularly in the southwest. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A status-yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Cork and Kerry for Tuesday, with strong and gusty southeasterly winds forecast.

The outlook for Monday is better, with the day set to be dry and bright with spells of sunshine.

According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures for Monday will be 14 to 17 degrees with “just isolated showers”.

Windy conditions are forecast to build overnight with more persistent rain, particularly in the southwest.

The status-yellow wind warning for Cork and Kerry will be in place from 1pm until 9pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster said potential impacts would include difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches, debris, loose objects becoming displaced and wave overtopping.

The wave overtopping is predicted due to a combination of spring tides, surge and very strong onshore winds.

A status-yellow gale warning from Roches Point, Co Cork, to Slyne Head, Co Galway, and Fair Head, Co Antrim, will also be in effect from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday.

Another status-yellow gale warning has been issued from Carlingford Lough, Co Louth, to Mizen Head, Co Cork, and Fair Head, Co Antrim. This gale warning will be in place from 6pm Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be 17 to 20 degrees.

Overnight showers will be “heavy, blustery and possibly thundery at times”, especially in the south and west.

Met Éireann said Wednesday would be blustery with sunny spells and widespread showers, some heavy and thundery.

The weather for the rest of the week looks mixed, with “drier and more settled weather” over the weekend.