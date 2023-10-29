URC: Ulster make it two wins from two against battling Bulls

URC: Ulster 26 Bulls 19

Importantly, Ulster managed to win at the first time of asking on their new artificial surface to make it two URC wins from two though they had to battle right to the death against a Bulls side whose physicality caused the hosts issues throughout.

First half scores by Tom Stewart – his third of the season – and the in-form Jacob Stockdale – also his third this term – helped Ulster collect the four points with Nathan Doak’s 16 points from both conversions and four penalties also critical.

Showing great ambition from the off on their new surface, Ulster had a try after just eight minutes when Stewart tapped a penalty under the Bulls’ posts and surged over the line. Nathan Doak converted.

Then, with Will Addison in the bin for an offside tackle near his line, Ulster struck again just before the 30-minute mark when they surged left and Stockdale crossed in the corner from an impressive Tom O’Toole pass. Doak again converted.

Five minutes later, Gerhard Steenekamp got the Bulls off the mark with a close-in drive, Goosen converted to cut Ulster’s lead to 14-7 just as Addison rejoined the action.

But the visitors weren’t done and Steenekamp was nearly over again before the Bulls worked the ball right where Sebastian de Klerk was put in space for the corner. Goosen missed the difficult extras and the half ended with Ulster leading by just 14-12.

It was essential that Ulster started the new half well and did so with Doak landing an early penalty. Doak then landed his third penalty two minutes after the hour making it 23-12 to the Irish province.

But the Bulls’ physicality came to the fore once more and from a scrum Elrigh Louw smashed over with the try given despite Ulster claiming it was not grounded with Goosen converting the 68th-minute touchdown.

Ulster then revisited the Bulls’ red zone though after losing a lineout, following a penalty put to the corner, David McCann won a jackal off former Ulster player Marcell Coetzee and Doak stepped up to split the uprights on 73 minutes.

However, the Bulls again used their power plays to lay siege to Ulster’s line in the closing minutes as the South Africans chased a possible draw. But, once again, McCann was on hand to dive on a loose ball to help his Ulster hold out as the clock went red.

Ulster: W Addison; R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, T Stewart, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (capt), C Izuchukwu; D Ewers, D McCann, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew for Stewart 77 mins, C Reid for Warwick 64 mins, H Sheridan for Izuchukwu 36 mins, Marcus Rea for Ewers half-time, S Moore for Stockdale 76 mins, M Lowry for Addison 56 mins, G McGrath and D Shanahan not used.

Bulls: D Williams; S de Klerk, D Kriel, C Hendricks, S Jacobs; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, W Louw; R Vermaak, R Nortje (co-capt); M Coetzee (co-capt), E Louw, C Hanekon.

Replacements: A van der Merwe for Grobbelaar 51 mins, S Matanzima for Steenekamp 47 mins, M Smith for Louw 51 mins, J Swanepoel for Hanekon 51 mins, N Carr for Vermaak 75 mins, Z Burger for Papier 69 mins, C Smith for Jacobs 69 mins, S Gans for Hendricks 64 mins.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy)