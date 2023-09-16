Samoa too strong for Chile in bonus-point World Cup Pool D win

Duncan Paia'aua of Samoa scores his team's first try against Chile at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Samoa 43 Chile 10

Samoa opened their account at the Rugby World Cup after storming to a 43-10 bonus-point victory against Chile at Stade de Bordeaux.

A fairly even first half saw penalty kicks dictate the swing of the scoreboard but Samoa suddenly raced away with four quick-fire tries to condemn Chile to their second successive Pool D loss.

Samoa took an early lead through a Christian Leali’ifano penalty but Chile scored the first try of the game when Matias Dittus went over and Santiago Videla converted.

Despite being reduced to 14 when Ulupano Seuteni was sin binned, former Australia outhalf Leali’ifano put Samoa back in front with two penalties.

READ MORE

Kicking proved to be crucial to snatch points as Matias Garafulic’s effort gave Chile the advantage but another Leali’ifano penalty edged Samoa 12-10 ahead.

Duncan Paia’aua scored Samoa’s first try of the game, pouncing on a grubber kick to cross, with Leali’ifano adding the extra for a nine-point lead at half-time.

Jonathan Taumateine claimed Samoa’s second just minutes after the break and a ruthless period saw Samoa extend their lead further when Fritz Lee crossed and Sama Malolo earned the bonus point with a converted try, scoring near the posts from a maul.

The game was reduced to 14 against 14 when Alfonso Escobar (Chile) and Ereatara Enari were sinbinned within a minute of each other but Chile’s miserable afternoon got worse when Esteban Inostroza was shown a yellow card within minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Malolo then earned his brace right at the death, which Lima Sopoaga converted, to cap a dominant afternoon for Samoa.