The Offload: Dark day for Kirby as they create unwanted record

Blackburn RFC belted Kirby Lonsdale RFC 190-0 in an England Regional North West 1 clash thereby claiming the biggest victory in British rugby history, eclipsing the previous mark set in 1996 when Norwich defeated Eccles and Attleborough 177-3 in the Suffolk Cup.

The victors scored 30 tries, secondrow Connor Scrivens led the way with six – he had scored seven in the club’s previous 18 matches this season – while replacement Alex Smith crossed for five. Centre Joshua Jarrold grabbed a hat-trick of tries and kicked 12 conversions for a personal tally of 39 points in a match in which the winners averaged a try just under every three minutes.

Blackburn scored more points in one game than their opponents had managed in 19 matches (169) this season in which Kirby have lost every game and conceded 1,423 points.

Blackburn’s director of operations, Dino Radice, in an interview with the Lancaster Telegraph said: “I didn’t enjoy it all but we had to do what we had to do.

“Had this been a meaningless game, I would have put our Second team out and would have definitely stopped at around the 70-point mark. But we are going for promotion and this season, only one team goes up. So, we just had to keep going to try and improve our points difference.”

Blackburn, who are five points behind leaders Lymm in the table with a game in hand, took plenty of flak on social media. Radice said: “There were some pretty nasty things said on social media once people began to hear about the result. I take zero satisfaction out of the result, but we knew we had to try and do something about the points difference, and we had to go for it.”

The two teams shared pints afterwards and Kirby had no issues.

“Well done Blackburn – we are proud of those that pulled on a Kirkby shirt. As a club and as a team we have brighter days in front of us, thank you to everyone involved in our club, and we will go again.”

The world record belongs to Comet in Denmark who beat Lindo 194-0 back in 1973.

Vunipola takes inspiration from Keane

Ireland line up for the national anthems against Italy in Rome. Davy Irwin spoke to the panel about what Ireland's Call means to him. Giuseppe Fama

It’s not unusual, as a famous Welsh crooner might say, for international rugby teams to invite inspirational people from all walks of life to speak to the group from time to time just as Ireland did, the most recent Davy Irwin, the former Ulster, Ireland and Lions centre recounted being caught up in the 1987 bombing and what Ireland’s Call means to him. Brian O’Driscoll also spoke on how his attitude to the anthem changed.

England head coach Steve Borthwick invited Jason Fox, star of the reality TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins, to address the squad at their Brighton training camp ahead of the final two Six Nations matches against France and Ireland.

Fox, a sergeant in the Special Boat Service having joined the Royal Marines as a 16-year-old, became the latest in a list of outside speakers to perform a Q&A, one that includes England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Alastair Cook and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.

However, for England and Lions loosehead prop Mako Vunipola the person who made the biggest impact was former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane. He recalled: “Little things always stay with you from those talks.

“His career speaks for itself, he’s a serial winner. I’m a United supporter anyway, so when they said he was coming in I was buzzing for that. When he spoke to us, he was a great character – very funny and a great storyteller. But also, you can see he has an intensity to him that makes you think ‘whatever he says, I’m following him’.”

Jager on the mend for Canterbury

Oli Jager: the 27-year-old prop signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Canterbury Crusaders until 2024. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

One name missing from an Irish perspective at the start of the Super Rugby season is Canterbury Crusaders prop, Oli Jager, as the former Blackrock College pupil is sidelined now following neck surgery. He sustained the issue at the end of the 2022 NPC season and has recently returned to gym-based training and conditioning.

He will progress to contact and scrummaging once he is cleared by the specialist. His return to play date is uncertain at this stage. The 27-year-old prop signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at the Crusaders until 2024.

Munster supporters will be keen to follow the fortunes of former Ireland tighthead prop John Ryan, who has come off the bench in the Chiefs first two matches in the Super Rugby Championship, both victories, including a very impressive win over the Crusaders.

Ryan rejoins Munster in the summer where he will be joined by Chiefs centre Alex Nankevill, a try scorer in week one and the creator of another in week two.

Word of Mouth

“I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made; it was just a heat of the moment kind of thing. It’s footie but I understand kids are watching us. Usually that’s out of character for me and I put my hands up and apologise for that.” – Ardie Savea apologises for a throat-slitting gesture he made to an opponent after receiving a yellow card.

By the Numbers: 1

Shane Jennings made his Connacht senior debut when coming on in the province’s victory over the Dragons. The 22-year-old centre is a former Ireland Under-20 international and a fine prospect.