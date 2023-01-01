URC live - Ulster vs Munster

As for Munster, their big team news is the move of Jack Crowley from 12 to 10. Ben Healy is on the bench - much-needed game time for him seeing as he hasn’t played since the South Africa A game in November - while Joey Carbery drops out of the matchday 23.

Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are both given the week off after last week’s defeat to Leinster. That said, you look at that backrow of Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes and you’d still think Munster will have the advantage at the breakdown.

Jean Kleyn retains his place - no doubt in a bid to counter Ulster’s at times dominant maul.

In the backline, Malakai Fekitoa plays for the first time since October. It seems his face just does not fit in the Graham Rowntree era, but he could go a long way to dispelling that notion with a big performance tonight.

#Gameday



It's Ulster v Munster in Belfast for our 1st game of 2023 with a 5.15pm kick-off.



Here is your Munster team for #ULSvMUN 🙌#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2vfFT3agKQ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 1, 2023

Happy New Year all and welcome to the first interpro of 2023! Nathan Johns here guiding you through all the action up in Belfast as it happens.

Munster have received plenty of praise for their improved performances of late, but they still sit in 11th after last week’s defeat to Leinster, some 11 points of the playoff spots. Ulster stemmed their dire losing run last time out with a nervy win over Connacht but could still do with a big performance here to show they are well and truly over that blip.

Let’s have a look at the two teams, starting with Ulster. That backline, as is so often the case with the northern province, is something to behold. Robert Baloucoune plays for the first time since Ireland duty in November, while James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Billy Burns all give the backs some further international clout after missing the Connacht clash.

Kieran Treadwell comes into the secondrow in the pack while Duane Vermeulen, Sean Reffell and Greg Jones form a new-look backrow. Tonight is just Refell’s second competitive appearance for Ulster and his first start.