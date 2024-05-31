Ireland beat South Africa on Hugo Keenan’s return to sevens

Ireland kicked off their HSBC SVNS Championship campaign with a victory over South Africa in what was Hugo Keenan’s first sevens appearance since 2019 in Madrid on Friday.

After trailing the Blitzboks 21-7 early in the second half, Zac Ward and Gavin Mullin (twice) hit back to secure a comeback 26-21 victory. Terry Kennedy scored Ireland’s first when chasing a kick in behind to keep them in touch after South Africa’s early dominance.

Alongside Keenan, Connacht’s Andrew Smith featured as both players returned to the sevens fold ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Ireland now top their pool on points difference ahead of Saturday’s games against New Zealand and Fiji. The top two sides progress to the semi-finals.

In the women’s draw, Ireland went down to a 33-14 defeat to Australia in their first clash in Madrid. Eve Higgins, back from Six Nations duty, and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland wipe out an initial 14-0 deficit, only for Australian sisters Teagan and Maddison Levi combine for three second half scores to secure a comfortable result for the Aussies.

Ireland face France and Fiji on Saturday as they bid to keep their campaign alive.

Ireland fixures - Saturday

Ireland Women v France, 12pm local time/11am Irish time



Ireland Men v Fiji, 1.06pm local time/12.06pm Irish time



Ireland Women v Fiji, 3.05pm local time/2.05pm Irish time



Ireland Men v New Zealand, 4.11pm local time/3.11pm Irish time

