URC live - Leinster vs Connacht

Leinster 5 Connacht 7

21 mins: Leinster get a penalty as Connacht fail to roll away. Sexton asks Ryan what he thinks about the lineout, and after a quick chat he turns down the shot to go to the corner. Big call given Leinster have lost four out of six lineouts.

18 mins: Leinster nearly hit back immediately. Gibson-Park takes a penalty quickly, linking with Sexton to get into the 22. Ryan isn’t held in the tackle and he tries to offload to Baird metres from the line but the ball goes forward. Niall Murray got a hand in there to disrupt and it’s saved his side from scoring.

TRY DAVID HAWKSHAW

17 mins: Hawkshaw scores against his old team! Sexton misses a one-on-one tackle on first phase as his old teammate bursts through far too easily. Carty converts to put Connacht into the lead!

15 mins: Connacht continue to cause problems. Leinster give away the penalty as Doris seals off his feet. Carty will kick into the 22 once again.

13 mins: CHANCE! Connacht’s quick ball inside the 22 causes problems. They have an overlap on the outside but Porch’s pass to Murray goes to waste when the secondrow slips at the crucial moment.

12 mins: Larmour puts in a big hit on Porch there but his good work is undone by Ryan falling on top of the ruck. Connacht get a penalty and Carty kicks it into the corner.

11 mins: Baird hits Carty just after he kicks clear but the officials are happy there was nothing in it. Pressure on Kelleher’s throw here given all the steals and it shows, he’s overthrown everybody as Connacht scoop up the loose ball.

Here is that opening score from Turner.

Leinster's lightning start against Connacht sees Liam Turner notch his first senior try for the province



9 mins: Kelleher’s lineout isn’t functioning as desired so far. Both of the Murray brothers have gotten a pilfer as Connacht do well to disrupt the set-piece.

8 mins: The handling from Leinster is so smooth under pressure as passes out the back and offloads offset the Connacht line speed. Sexton ultimately kicks across to Baird in space. He lets it bounce, allowing Porch to come back. If he attacked it and got it on the full he could have been in for the score.

5 mins: Really good recovery from Ngatai. He gets taken out of the game by a really good decoy line but sprints back in defence to make up for his error to get in over the ball and win a clearing penalty. That was a good attack from Connacht, they were troubling Leinster with short pops and fast ruck speed up to the penalty.

4 mins: Sexton misses what was a very kickable conversion.

TRY LIAM TURNER

3 mins: Well that didn’t take very long. Straight off the top of the lineout, Sexton takes a ball out the back. He has Turner going hard and Doris out the back and with no one respecting Turner’s run, Sexton gives him a short pop which opens up space far too easily for the score. It’s a first senior score for the Blackrock man.

1 min: We are underway at the RDS. Sexton’s early dink over the top is collected well by Prendergast. Farrell then takes out O’Brien in the air, allowing Sexton to kick into the 22. Can’t be giving Leinster early access points into the game like that...

Fancy some prematch reading? Here’s Daire Walsh’s preview piece. The long and the short of it is Connacht’s absentees plus Leinster’s returning big guns in the forwards should lead to a comfortable win for the hosts.

[ Leinster vs Connacht: High profile absences ensure tall order for Andy Friend’s charges ]

A view of the Connacht dressing room. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

As for Connacht, they are without a number of big names with Mack Hansen, Josh Murphy and Finlay Bealham are all ruled out through illness. What’s more, Bundee Aki is rested due to Ireland internationals having their game time limited.

Peter Dooley and David Hawkshaw both return to the RDS for the first time since leaving Leinster for Connacht, while Niall and Darragh Murray - yes they are brothers - start in the secondrow for the first time together.

Let’s start with the teams. Leinster have brought back a raft of internationals while sprinkling in some of their younger talent. Gibson-Park, Sexton and Ngatai form the 9-10-12 axis with former Blackrock school’s cup captain Liam Turner at 13.

Brian Deeny starts at secondrow alongside James Ryan, while many people’s new favoured potential Ireland backrow of Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris starts tonight.

There’s a late change to the bench where Marcus Hannan has been ruled out, Andrew Porter takes the 17 jersey.

In a late change to the Matchday 23, Andrew Porter replaces Marcus Hanan on the bench#LEIvCON #FromTheGroundUp https://t.co/CMtbUUhjCY — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2023

Hello all and welcome to the second half of the New Year’s Day interpro double-header! After the drama of Munster’s last-gasp win over Ulster, next up it’s Leinster hosting Connacht in the RDS.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through the action. Get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) as we build up to kick-off.