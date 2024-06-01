Poem of the Week: Saplings

For Peter



When all’s said and done

we plant our feet in the earth

for as long as the earth

will have us. Nothing’s a given.



Whether in time we grow

a few inches thick or tower

in a shock of whisking leaves

no one knows. By degrees



we learn the ways to cope

with loss each year

and are the stronger for it.



Our crowning glory will be that

despite the agony and fear

we bore the fruit of hope.



Kevin Graham's first collection, The Lookout Post, was published by Gallery Press in 2023. It was shortlisted for the John Pollard Foundation International Poetry Prize and won the Southword Debut Poetry Collection Award