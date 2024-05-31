Angry fans blaming coaches because their team did not win is nothing new. That anger comes from a sense of entitlement, from people who believe that their team has a God-given right to win. If that was true, there would be a lot more sportspeople going to church.

The hurt that the Leinster players and staff are enduring after yet another devastating defeat in a Champions Cup final is unimaginable. But it is important to remember that every other club across world rugby regards Leinster as an incredibly successful organisation and a template for success.

Their ability to consistently perform to the highest standard and reach consecutive European finals with a team populated largely with players developed in their own backyard is admired by clubs outside of Ireland.

But it is no surprise that French clubs have proved to be Leinster’s undoing in recent seasons. The Top 14 is booming with big money, a great lifestyle, wonderful stadiums and the opportunity to lift trophies. Over the past 11 seasons, French clubs have won the Champions Cup seven times. And they will only get stronger.

The power of French club rugby has been supercharged with a huge influx of money from a new TV rights deal with the French satellite company Canal Plus. The deal will pump a staggering €696 million into French clubs over the next five years. That represents a 14.7 per cent increase for the Top 14 clubs. It also sees a 36 per cent increase in funds into the French second division, the Pro D2, with the French planning to create a more sustainable breeding ground for young French talent in their second tier.

In this rapidly changing environment, Irish supporters have to accept the reality that their provinces may never have the resources to win the Champions Cup again. Currently, with a gifted generation, Leinster are an exception, punching well above their weight division against the French elite.

Before last week’s final, in a straw poll conducted across several former Leinster players, they all believed that Toulouse would win. While they desperately wanted Leinster to succeed, all these former internationals accepted that Toulouse, with Antoine Dupont at their heart, would be just a fraction too good. That was the opinion I also held. Sadly, we were correct.

But blaming Leo Cullen and the Leinster coaches never came into the equation.

While all head coaches are responsible for their teams’ performance and the buck always stops at the boss’s desk, those trying to point the finger of blame at Cullen should remember that coaches do not miss tackles, give away yellow cards or miss shots at goal.

Rugby was designed to make players responsible for their actions. Frawley gave his all

By some people’s logic, if Ciaran Frawley’s last-minute drop goal went through the posts then Leo would have been deemed a hero. But Frawley missed, and the defeat lies with Cullen.

That type of evaluation is clearly ridiculous. Coaches receive far too much praise when teams win, and oceans too much criticism when they lose.

Rugby was designed to make players responsible for their actions. Frawley gave his all. We can ask no more of him and he should ask no more of himself. The Leinster players have been brave and courageous, yet three years in row, having given so much, they have been beaten by better teams.

That hard fact is not the basis to change a coaching ticket that has consistently got the best from their players, preparing their team so well that they defeated the defending champions La Rochelle home and away on their journey to a third consecutive final.

Voices calling for a change of leadership at Leinster should look at the damage similar decisions have done to other organisations. In Sydney, my Rugby League club the Wests Tigers, look set to pick up the wooden spoon for the third consecutive season. The club has not made the playoffs since 2011. The longest period of any club in the history of the NRL.

Their supporters whisper their ancient mantra that “Black and Gold will never fold,” while understanding, in reality, their situation is self-inflicted. Back in the glory days, the Tigers were a revelation. Under the coaching of Tim Sheens, the Tigers played a fantastic expansive running game that in many ways created the template for the modern highly skilled product in Australia. That team of underdogs won the 2005 Premiership and the Tigers community went bananas.

What occurred next is the lesson that Leinster supporters and officials should seek to avoid at all costs. In the following seasons the Tigers were consistent performers but either just missed the playoffs or lost by the slimmest of margins. Ridiculous last-minute drop goals or tries by the opposition led to emotionally draining defeats. These all conspired to deny that excellent team another shot at winning a Premiership.

Under pressure from fans and the media, the club took the ill-advised decision to let Sheens go. Since his departure in 2012 the club has churned through another eight coaches. This season, with yet another new head coach, the club remains bottom of the table. A once great club has been humbled by its own flawed decision.

As always within Leinster, there will be a methodical and honest postseason evaluation. Once conducted it will recommend changes and plans that will be set in place with the objective of getting their hands on the Champions Cup next season.

Last week proved this group of players and coaches are capable of achieving that special goal.