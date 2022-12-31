Ulster vs Munster preview: Returning internationals to give northern province the edge

United Rugby Championships: Ulster vs Munster, Sunday January 1st, Kingspan Stadium, 5.15pm kick-off, live on TG4

There’s a lot on the line here on the first day of the New Year.

Ulster need to produce something rather more convincing than the stressed closing minutes against Connacht as they clung on to end a damaging three-match losing run.

The result at least eased the pressure on the northern province but the manner of the denouement at the Sportsground – Jack Carty missing a last-gasp conversion to tie the scores – was far from comforting.

As for Munster, it’s rather starker, they just need to dig out a win. After falling, albeit by a point, when hosting Leinster on St Stephen’s Day the distinct possibility of another reverse in Belfast would do much harm to the notion that Graham Rowntree’s squad have genuinely turned a corner as they seek an escape from a lowly 11th in the URC table.

And Rowntree will have to try and find a way to avoid a second defeat to Ulster in this campaign while travelling without the services of Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery and Craig Casey who all require resting.

The already formidable task has been made even more challenging by Dan McFarland’s selection with a raft of frontline players back in the side as the Ulster coach has opted for nine changes to his starting XV.

Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume and Billy Burns – the latter replacing now benched Nathan Doak who featured at 10 last week – have all been brought back from various injury issues while Kieran Treadwell and Duane Vermeulen have also been drafted in after missing the Connacht trip just prior to Christmas. Stewart Moore is at fullback for the unavailable Michael Lowry.

They all join with Iain Henderson leading the Ulstermen again while up-and-coming hooker Tom Stewart packing down alongside Rory Sutherland and Marty Moore in a very useful front row.

John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey are also retained to give Ulster’s backline a much more balanced look of power and potency should they opt to play with width.

Jean Kleyn's strength at the maul could well be crucial given Ulster's strength. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Getty Images

Even though Munster have left some notables behind, they also possess a gritty enough look with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Jean Kleyn as part of their front five – injury cover lock Kiran McDonald is handed his first URC start – and though Ulster’s maul will be a concern there is little doubt that Rowntree will fancy his sides chances at the breakdown.

Skipper Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes look to have a clear edge on an entirely untried, and pretty much unknown flanker combination of Greg Jones and Sean Reffell, the latter handed his first start of the season.

With Ulster having issues at the breakdown in Galway, this might prove a very useful access point for Munster at the Kingspan and if they can get enough ball for Jack Crowley at 10 then they may have superior game management on their side and even bring the likes of Antoine Frisch and the returning Malakai Fekitoa and Mike Haley onto quality front-foot ball.

Munster may also fancy a bench containing Conor Murray, Patrick Campbell and Scotland-linked Ben Healy to maybe have a nudge on one with Sam Carter, Gareth Milasinovich, former Munster player Jake Flannery and the rarely seen Jordi Murphy.

One thing that is in Munster’s favour is that they are not the only side in this contest currently grappling with confidence issues and genuine belief that they are in a good place.

As such, this interprovincial will likely be brimming with tension and edginess, and it will be no surprise if, as with last week’s games for both tomorrow’s combatants, it goes right to the wire in determining who prevails.

For all that, the safer money would still be on the home side getting over the line.

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), G Jones, S Reffell, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, S Carter, J Murphy, N Doak, J Flannery, E McIlroy.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, K Earls; J Crowley, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, K McDonald; J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, S Archer, C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, C Murray, B Healy, P Campbell.

Referee: A Brace (IRFU)