Thomas Ramos to miss return Munster clash due to five week suspension

Thomas Ramos is set to miss Toulouse’s return Champions Cup fixture with Munster having been banned for five weeks following two citing complaints stemming from his side’s victory over Sale last Sunday.

The France international fullback was sent off in the 80th minute of the 45-19 Toulouse win for striking Byron McGuigan with his head. Ramos was cited for that incident alongside another in the 56th minute when he appeared to make contact with the eye area of Sharks scrumhalf Gus Ward.

Following a disciplinary hearing, Ramos has been banned for five weeks and will not be free to play until Monday, January 23rd. Munster travel to the Stade Ernest Wallon to take on Toulouse on January 22nd.

At his hearing, Ramos accepted the red card decision. As a result, the disciplinary committee was able to reduce the low-range entry suspension of six weeks for the head contact down to four.

However, since Ramos did not accept he had made contact with Ward’s eye area, the committee could not apply the usual 50 per cent reduction. It was determined the offence warranted a mid-range entry point of eight weeks which was subsequently reduced down to five.

In total, then, Ramos was handed a four week suspension for the red card and a five week suspension for the eye contact. The two bans will run concurrently, meaning he will be free to play again after five weeks. The ban ensures Ramos will miss the remainder of Toulouse’s Champions Cup pool stage fixtures.

Ramos can still appeal his suspension.