Ulster prepare for return to URC action without recent signing Rory Sutherland

Rory Sutherland is stretchered off the pitch during the Autumn International match between Scotland and New Zealand at Murrayfield Stadium on November 13th. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Injury will rob Ulster of the recently signed Rory Sutherland for this Friday’s return to URC action as the province begin a season-defining block of 10 games at home to bottom side Zebre.

It also remains unclear if skipper Iain Henderson will be featuring this weekend for what would be the first time this season – Ulster sounded optimistic without being definitive over his availability – while Robert Baloucoune is doubtful after returning from Ireland with a hamstring issue.

Losing Sutherland is a blow for the northern province as the 30-year-old Scotland prop, who only joined the squad last month from stricken Worcester Warriors, shipped a knee injury while playing for his country against the All Blacks the weekend before last and is now expected to be sidelined, though no timescale is yet known.

Sutherland signed a short-term deal with Ulster in advance of Steven Kitshoff’s intended arrival in Belfast following next autumn’s World Cup, and the British & Irish Lions player has featured just once for the province in their previous URC match when they narrowly defeated Munster in Limerick.

READ MORE

“He’s in a brace,” assistant coach Dan Soper said of Sutherland. “I don’t think it’s long-term but I’m not sure exactly how many weeks it will be, but I would like to think we’ll have him back playing in this [10-game] block anyway.”

Henderson’s last game involvement was in June when Ulster lost their URC semi-final at the Stormers before knee and hand problems intervened to not only end last summer’s tour to New Zealand before it got going, but also disrupt his plans to feature for Ulster in this campaign.

The 30-year-old lock did train with Ireland over the autumn series of Tests, which led to speculation that he might have featured in Andy Farrell’s plans, only for the two-time British & Irish Lions tourist to miss out on any involvement.

“He [Henderson] was doing bits and pieces with Ireland, and he’s back in with us and he’s really keen to get playing as he hasn’t played for quite a while now,” is all Soper would say on Henderson’s chances of game time.

“He had [previously] got so close to being back on the team sheet [for Ulster] and then had a setback that knocked him back a bit,” he added.

The extent of the damage to Baloucoune, who started the Tests against South Africa and Fiji, is also unknown, with Soper saying the hope is that the winger’s hamstring is not a serious issue.

In terms of other Ulster players who were part of the Ireland squad, it is believed that the majority of them will be rested for this week.