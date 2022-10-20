Connacht need to find cutting edge to go with new-found physicality for meeting with Scarlets

URC: Connacht v Scarlets, The Sportsground, Friday, 7.35pm – Live TG4 and Premier Sports

The focus to pick up points is a huge motivation for both Connacht and Scarlets when the clubs meet in the Galway Sportsground on Friday night.

The sides enter their sixth URC fixture needing to lift themselves from the league’s bottom rungs, but the pressure will be on Andy Friend’s side to make home advantage count.

Connacht kick off this match with the worst attacking record to date – a mere 59 points having been scored in their five outings – albeit three were away from home to start. But with one just win over Munster, the pressure is mounting for the home side to start an immediate climb from their lowly 15th position in the URC table.

To do so they will have to continue to apply their newfound physicality, but also harness their potential attacking power, which has failed to click to date. Individually Connacht’s backs have proven their ability to break the line, but this season they have lacked continuity in their attacking play.

Friend says Connacht must bring the “intent and physicality” that they have shown in the last two matches, while also improving their ability to finish the “multiple opportunities” that are being created.

“If we can do that, then we’ll put ourselves in a great position to obtain the result that we’re all chasing,” he said.

“Scarlets are always a difficult team to face as they have quality players across the park. There’s nearly always one score separating the two sides at full-time, so it’ll no doubt be a tight affair. ”

Friend has made seven changes to his starting XV, giving a break to Gavin Thornbury, Josh Murphy, and Shamus Hurley-Langton up front. In come Leva Fifita, Cian Prendergast, and Conor Oliver, Prendergast having returned from leading Emerging Ireland during their South African tour.

Having also been named in the Ireland squad for the November internationals, Prendergast will be looking to make his presence felt in a Connacht backrow that possesses both speed and aggression.

Up front Denis Buckley replaces Peter Dooley, while there are two changes in the backs, Tiernan O’Halloran making his first start this season, while Kieran Marmion takes over from Caolin Blade.

The Scarlets, too, are desperate in their desire to grab a second win of the campaign to lift them from 13th spot in the table, although with a draw and three bonus points, they are leading Connacht by five points.

In an unusually low place on the league table for Scarlets, head coach Dwayne Peel is preparing for a physical challenge.

“The last two weeks have shown us that Connacht have come out of the blocks hard against Munster and Leinster.

“It is going to be a big physical challenge for us. We need to plan for that and make sure when we get opportunities, we take them. If we can get on top of the fundamentals, we give ourselves a chance.”

Peel comes with a team of youth and experience in a bid to build on their 36-12 win over Zebre. Connacht’s defence will need to be on its toes against a backline that includes the hugely experienced Lions campaigners Leigh Halfpenny and captain Jonathan Davies, in addition to youthful Welsh Sevens player Ryan Conbeer.

Peel has also named both youth and experience in the pack with master campaigner Ken Owens and 34-year-old Tongan Sione Kalamafoni, who leads a backrow that features former Wales under-21 flanker Josh MacLeod, who had been due to make his senior debt against Scotland but for an injury. Interestingly, former Connacht boss Pat Lam has loaned backrow player Dan Thomas to Peel for this fixture due to injuries in the Llanelli camp.

However, this is a game Connacht need to win and can win, at home with a full house, but they need to find their attacking fluidity to add to the forwards’ current good form. If they do that, it should be a second win for Friend’s outfit. One thing is certain, the Galway Sportsground has become a more vocal cauldron this season, and the 5,000-plus expected fans will be wanting their reward.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Leva Fifita; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Colm Reilly, Cathal Forde, Alex Wootton.

SCARLETS: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans, Jonathan Davies (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Steff Thomas, Ken Owens, Harri O’Connor; Jac Price, Tom Price; Josh Macleod, Dan Thomas, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Kemsley Mathias, WillGriff John, Morgan Jones, Iwan Shenton, Dane Blacker, Rhys Patchell, Corey Baldwin.