Former Dublin defence coach Declan Darcy has Leinster rugby role confirmed

Declan Darcy has been confirmed as Leinster’s new performance coach. The former Leitrim and Dublin gaelic footballer was involved with the province at different stages last season but has now joined the backroom staff in an official capacity.

“We are always looking at different avenues and opportunities whether that be for players or for coaches or backroom staff and that is the case here with this new role,” said Leo Cullen upon the announcement. “I’ve known Declan for a few years now and have followed his coaching journey closely. He has a wealth of experience working with some hugely successful teams.

”I believe Declan will add hugely to our group in terms of helping develop us all as individuals and I look forward to working closely with Declan over the course of the season ahead.”

Darcy famously won a Connacht title with Letrim in 1994, just the second in the county’s history. Darcy scored crucial points against Galway and Roscommon that secured a replay and a victory on the way to that provincial crown.

READ MORE

He moved to play for his native Dublin in 1998 and developed a relationship with Jim Gavin. The five-in-a-row winning manager brought Darcy onto his backroom team in 2013 where he served as defence coach until 2019.

Leinster have also confirmed the appointment of senior performance nutritionist Eoghan Hickey.

The moves round off a summer of change for the Leinster coaching ticket as Andrew Goodman and Sean O’Brien replaced Felipe Contepomi and Denis Leamy as attack coach and contact skills coach respectively.