Willie Mullins-trained Ballyward put down after Cheltenham fall

9-4 favourite fell in the closing National Hunt Chase on opening day

Brian O'Connor at Cheltenham

Patrick Mullins pictured with Ballyward at Cheltenham on Monday. The horse was put down after a fall in the final race on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Patrick Mullins pictured with Ballyward at Cheltenham on Monday. The horse was put down after a fall in the final race on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

The Willie Mullins-trained Ballyward had to be put down after falling in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The 9-4 favourite fell at the 17th fence of the four-mile marathon and sustained fatal injuries.

“Our vet team very sadly determined it was necessary to euthanise on welfare grounds,” a racecourse statement outlined. “As animal lovers we hate to lose any horse and of course we shall review this incident.”

There is extra focus on animal welfare this week on the back of last year’s festival when six horses sustained fatal injuries.

Ballyward’s sad fate was part of a mixed day for Mullins who won the first two Grade races but later saw the odds-on Benie Des Dieux fall at the last in the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle when looking a likely winner.

Benie Des Dieux was reported to be unharmed after her exit.

Irish jockey Finny Maguire was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for further assessment after falling from Whisperinthebreeze at the 14th fence of the National Hunt Chase.

Just four of the 18 runners finished the race. Eight horses fell in total, one rider was unseated while five runners were pulled up.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.