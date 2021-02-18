Thursday’s Clonmel meeting cancelled due to heavy rain

Limerick’s Friday card abandoned, Gowran Park on Saturday dependent on inspection

Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel has been abandoned. Photograph:Bryan Keane/Inpho

Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel has been cancelled due to heavy overnight rain at the Co Tipperary track.

The course was deemed unraceable following 17mm of rain meaning the seven-race card, with a Grade Three feature, was abandoned.

Clonmel’s clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said they are trying to find an alternative date for the fixture, but “the focus in the short and medium term is not encouraging, there’s quite a lot of rain in the next week.”

Meanwhile Friday’s meeting at Limerick has also been called off due to 21mm of rain overnight - with another 12-15mm forecast ahead of racing.

Saturday’s action at Gowran Park - including the Grade Two Red Mills Chase, which has attracted some eye-catching entries - will also be subject to an inspection.

