Joe Schmidt’s Cosmic Horizon wins at Roscommon

Donnacha O’Brien guides 7-4 favourite home in Irish Stallion Farms Auction Race

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has his first success as a racehorse owner at Roscommon. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has his first success as a racehorse owner at Roscommon. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Irish rugby’s head coach Joe Schmidt had a first success as a racehorse owner when his runner Cosmic Horizon won at Roscommon on Monday.

Cosmic Horizon landed the Irish Stallion Farms Auction Race for two-year olds under the season’s leading jockey Donnacha O’Brien.

The 7-4 favourite is trained by O’Brien’s brother Joseph and was winning on the third attempt. He had previously finished runner up at the Galway festival.

Schmidt wasn’t at Roscommon to greet his winner but after Cosmic Horizon’s two-and-a-quarter length defeat of Dark Conqueror his jockey reported: “It was a good performance and it wasn’t a bad race. He was unlucky at the Galway and it’s nice to get a win into him.

“Joe was in Galway the last day but isn’t here today. Joe is good friends of ours and it’s nice to get a winner for him. I think he has an interest – Joseph would tell you more. But you’d never know, he could get another horse and I think he enjoys going racing.”

It was a productive evening overall for Joseph O’Brien who went on to complete a near 500-1 hat-trick on the card. His brother rode Best No Argue to a 6-1 victory while the 25-1 outsider Flicker Flame also scored.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.