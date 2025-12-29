Willie Mullins strikes back as Lossiemouth overcomes Brighterdaysahead in Leopardstown thriller

Paul Townend and Lossiemouth go clear to win the December Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The empire struck back on the final day of Leopardstown’s Christmas festival as Willie Mullins’s Lossiemouth proved too good for her big rival Brighterdaysahead in the featured December Hurdle.

Lossiemouth’s exciting length success at odds of 4-6 sealed her status as second-favourite to Sir Gino for the Champion Hurdle in March. It also delivered her trainer a timely Grade One prize on the last day of festive action at Leopardstown.

That it came at the expense of Brighterdaysahead, trained by Mullins’s old rival Gordon Elliott, can only have made it sweeter.

Elliott’s otherwise outstanding Christmas ultimately yielded 18 winners, including a superb 13 at Leopardstown, three of them at Grade One level. His strike rate in the 29 Christmas races up for grabs at the Dublin track was a remarkable 45 per cent after a final day four-timer. Elliott also landed Monday’s opener at Limerick.

It’s a run of form that has even prompted speculation about a possible challenge for the trainers’ championship this season.

However, the final Christmas tallies underline the scale of such a task. Elliott’s vintage festive form was accompanied by consensus that Mullins’s massive string is in a dip, an accord somewhat undermined by how the sport’s dominant figure still wound up the four days action with 11 winners.

Lossiemouth was a third Grade One victory on the back of Kitzbuhel at Kempton and Final Demand at Limerick. The spread of the Mullins winners even extended to an impressive win for Spindleberry at Doncaster on Monday.

It’s the sort of ‘sub-par’ Christmas that would be the envy of most of his rivals. It also smacks of a behemoth that mightn’t be purring but is yet to hit top gear. Having been in this rodeo before it’s little wonder the one least convinced of an Elliott championship tilt is Elliott himself.

Had Brighterdaysahead vindicated the decision to switch her back to hurdles with another December Hurdle success it would have been the cherry on top of his Christmas, but it wasn’t to be.

Paul Townend and Lossiemouth with trainer Willie Mullins and winning connections at Leopardstown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A faller on her last visit to Leopardstown, Lossiemouth didn’t miss a beat this time, even when her headstrong stable companion Anzadam pulled himself to the front before the fourth last flight.

It prompted the two top mares behind him to get racing sooner than expected. Brighterdayshead had Lossiemouth to aim at but never quite looked like getting to her all the way up the straight.

It was a ninth Grade One victory for the popular grey who should finally get a shot at the Champion Hurdle this season. Brighterdaysahead’s first start of the season will have been encouraging for connections too. She was cut to 14-1 for the Champion Hurdle.

“I just thought I was in front plenty soon enough,” said winning jockey Paul Townend. “When Lossie felt her [Brightherdaysahead] coming she was always pulling out enough to keep her head in front. You’d be a brave man to say she couldn’t win a Champion Hurdle, and it will certainly have to be looked at.”

Lossiemouth could emulate another famed Mullins mare, Annie Power, if successful in the Champion Hurdle in March and is rapidly approaching popularity levels associated with others such as Quevega.

“She’s right up there. That’s nine Grade One’s which is extraordinary. She’s only six so there are lots of races for her to compete in and win more of them. She’s becoming a bit of a legend in her own right,” Mullins said.

“I’d imagine she’d come to the DRF [Dublin Racing Festival]. We’re looking at other options in case, but the DRF is the natural progression for her,” he added.

As seems to be her nature, Ireland’s other outstanding hurdling mare, Wodhooh, is unobtrusively still in the Cheltenham Festival picture herself following an odds-on Grade Three success in Monday’s Kerrymount Hurdle.

Wodhooh’s only defeat in 10 starts for Elliott came at the hands of Lossiemouth in last season’s Aintree Hurdle. If the latter goes to the Champion Hurdle, her vacant crown in the Mares would look to be Wodhoodh’s to pick up.

Jack Kennedy on Wodhooh (left) clears the last ahead of Seán O'Keeefe on Feet Of A Dancer to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Kerrymount Mares' Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

There was one brief moment early in the straight when Jack Kennedy looked uneasy on the 8-15 favourite but the partnership ultimately won with authority.

“I think we went for the right race. We were toying with going for the two-mile race and it could have been a bit sharp around there for her today,” said Elliott.

“It turned into a bit of a sprint, and she nearly got caught napping for a couple of strides, but she picked up and galloped. Two miles around Cheltenham could be a bit sharp for her, so I’d say she’ll go for the Mares’ Hurdle.

“It’s been an unbelievable week. Normally things don’t bounce right for you, but to come out with this amount of winners is unbelievable,” he added.

The trainer opened Monday’s action with his second-string for the Academy Hurdle, Lynches Knock, edging out Kilbarry Lizzy. The favourite Hygge was third.

Kish Bank held on to land the Opportunity Chase, while the Gigginstown’s colours were again successful in the bumper on board Keep Him Company to complete the Elliott four-timer at Leopardstown.

Another Elliott favourite, Jalon D’oudairies, had to settle for second in a maiden hurdle behind the Denis Hogan trained and ridden Frankie John.

Hogan has recently resumed riding and picked up a 10-day suspension following the race for his use of the whip. Hogan accepted he had used his whip “well above” above what’s allowed by the regulation but said he’d recently renewed his licence having not ridden for two years.

Champagne Kid delivered Co Down trainer Pat Collins and jockey Eoghan Finegan their biggest success by landing the €100,000 Neville Hotels Handicap Hurdle.

Monday’s official attendance at Leopardstown of 11,215 brought the overall crowd tally for the four days of Christmas action to 67,202. Track officials reported a 7 per cent increase on the corresponding figure for 2024.