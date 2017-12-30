Killultagh Vic makes eagerly anticipated return at Punchestown

Willie Mullins’s team ran the gamut of emotions during the Christmas action but normal service can resume at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve.

Sunday’s final card of 2017 could see Mullins notch up to four winners, although the champion trainer’s principal focus is likely to be on Killultagh Vic’s return to action.

The hugely talented but fragile star beat Thistlecrack in a Grade One hurdle in 2015 but hasn’t been seen in action since his spectacular recovery to win a Grade Two novice chase almost two years ago.

The memory of Killultagh Vic sprawling at the last at Leopardstown yet somehow rallying to win only emphasises the sense of what might have been about him.

Willie Mullins: Sunday’s final card of 2017 could see him notch up to four winners. Photograph: PA Wire

He was well entered up over Christmas but Mullins has opted to wait for Sunday’s conditions hurdle, which features a number of other interesting performers.

The Galway Hurdle winner Tigris River and the former Triumph Hurdle hero Ivanovich Gorbatov represent JP McManus but will hardly relish very testing ground.

Long absences

Local trainer Oliver McKiernan runs Lean Araig, who hasn’t run in more than a thousand days, which pales in comparison with his veteran stable companion Whatever Jacksays’ remarkable 1,911 day absence from racing.

By comparison Ex Patriot’s credentials are straightforward, having won at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day. He does, however, come out “wrong” with Killultagh Vic on official figures and plenty will be prepared to bet Mullins has his former top-flight performer ready to win.

Msassa has the benefit of a run over hurdles in France last March and can get the better of Azua Emery in the juvenile maiden, while Augustin has always looked a prospective chaser and could reverse hurdles form with Monbeg Notorious in the opener.

Steel Wave’s first run for Mullins was also his first run for two years when finishing runner-up to Let’s Twist Again at the track last month. The half mile drop in trip shouldn’t be an issue for him in the handicap hurdle.