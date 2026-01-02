Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, found dead in San Francisco

Victoria Jones, the daughter of the actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been found dead in a San Francisco hotel.

Jones (34) was discovered in the early hours of New Year’s Day according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco fire department confirmed the news, telling media outlets that paramedics had been called to the Fairmont hotel at 2.52am.

“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” said a spokesman, who added that the local police department and medical examiner’s office then took over.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The Daily Mail reported that a fellow guest alerted staff after finding Jones unresponsive in a corridor.

Jones is the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Her brother, Austin, is 43.

As a child, Jones acted alongside her father in films such as Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and in the TV series One Tree Hill.

When promoting The Three Burials, Tommy Lee Jones said of his daughter: “She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

He also said that as a teenager, she had baulked at the early starts required on film sets. “She had to get up at 5am for her part,” he told the New Yorker. “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said: ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge.

“So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

The pair frequently appeared on the red carpet together, including in October 2018, when he was on the jury of the Tokyo film festival.

Tommy Lee Jones (79), won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in The Fugitive and has also acted in films such as JFK, Lincoln, In the Valley of Elah and No Country for Old Men. – PA