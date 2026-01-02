Snow and sleet possible as temperatures of –4 forecast for weekend

Snow in Co Donegal in November. Met Éireann has forecast a drop in temperatures throughout Ireland this weekend. Photograph: Declan Doherty

Temperatures are expected to fall to as low as –4 degrees at the weekend, with chances of snow and sleet in the northwest of the State, Met Éireann has said.

A status-yellow snow and ice warning for all of Northern Ireland, issued by the UK Met Office is in place until 10am today.

The weather across Ireland will turn colder, with the mild temperatures of recent days dropping to below zero.

According to Met Éireann, there will be cloud and patchy rain over the southern half of the country throughout Friday morning, which will turn into sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon.

In Ulster and Connacht, there will be some falls of sleet or snow. Friday night will be cold, with frost and ice developing under clear skies.

Falls of sleet and snow will continue for Ulster and Connacht. Elsewhere it will remain largely dry. Lowest temperatures will be between –2 and 3 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine, with scattered wintry showers continuing for Ulster and Connacht. In Dublin, it will be largely dry, with a small chance of passing showers.

In Cork, Saturday night is due to be colder than in the east of the country, with lows of –4 degrees.

Going into Sunday, it is set to be cold, with sharp to severe frosts developing overnight. These conditions may be slow to clear during the day, the forecaster has warned, cautioning about potentially dangerous driving conditions. There will be with wintry showers, mainly in the north and northwest.

Sunday night will be very cold and mostly dry, with further wintry showers continuing in the north and west. Temperatures will drop to as low as –4 degrees.

Monday night will be another cold one, with lowest temperatures of between –4 and 0 degrees.

However, Tuesday will be a turning point when it will become less cold as cloud builds from the west through the night. There will be outbreaks of rain on Tuesday morning in the west and southwest.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty” about the outlook for the rest of the week, but said current indications suggest further unsettled conditions.