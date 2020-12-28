Ronald Pump ruled out of Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle

Ronald Pump has been ruled out of the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown after he was found to be lame on Monday morning.

Trainer Matthew Smith called in the farrier, who discovered the seven-year-old had a stone bruise.

“Unfortunately he was lame this morning,” said the County Meath handler.

“The farrier was in and found he had a stone bruise.

“It’s very disappointing. These things happen unfortunately.

“He’ll be fine. It’s just that he’s not able to run today.”

Ronald Pump was a leading fancy for the three-mile hurdle feature, having finished second in last season’s Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and runner-up to Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse a month ago.