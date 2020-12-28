Ronald Pump looks to take on the big guns in Christmas Hurdle

A rare Grade 1 blow for racing’s ‘little guy’ could be struck on Day 3 of Leopardstown’s Christmas festival when Ronald Pump takes a swing at the sport’s big guns.

The horse that cost just €1,000 is pitched into the €100,000 Christmas Hurdle by his Co Meath trainer Matthew Smith.

After already finishing runner-up three times at the top level during his career, Ronald Pump has justified that tiny investment umpteen times over although this represents perhaps the unlikely star’s best shot at top-flight glory.

Ranged against him will be rivals from the sport’s powerhouse operations including a trio of runners from Gordon Elliott’s yard.

Sire Du Berlais, the dual-Cheltenham festival winner carries JP McManus’s colours while Fury Road is one of two flying the flag for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team.

Elliott’s third runner, The Storyteller, is a proven Grade 1 winner over fences.

Throw into the mix a pair of Willie Mullins contenders and Ronald Pump’s task can hardly be underestimated.

However there is no quibbling with his form claims to having a first-rate chance in a long-distance event that lacking a standout performer of the class of the previous triple-winner, Apple’s Jade.

Three miles

Certainly the step back to three miles should suit a runner who came within an ace of championship glory in the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham back in March.

If that was commendable then only running out of ground at the finish appeared to prevent a shock outcome in the Hatton’s Grace a month ago.

The unbeaten Honeysuckle ultimately held on by half a length but at the rate he was finishing it’s hard not to think Ronald Pump would have got his head in front in another few strides.

A first Grade 1 would be a major career boost to Smith who has become an increasing force under both codes and there appears to be ample confidence in Ronald Pump’s chance.

Sire Du Berlais is top-rated and also looking to strike at the top level for a first time. But if there’s a horse to prevent a fairytale outcome it could be Fury Road.

It will be just his 10th career start and three miles on testing conditions looks ideal for a progressive sort who was among the leading staying novices last season.

Testing conditions shouldn’t be an issue judged on the way Fury Road sluiced through Christmas muck at Limerick last year.

He might not have the ‘feel-good factor’ surrounding one of his rivals but the Elliott runner looks the one most open to progress.

The Day 3 action opens with a maiden hurdle that sees Fury Road’s stable companion, Indigo Breeze, appearing to hold leading claims.

An English point-to-point winner, Indigo Breeze won a bumper before finishing runner-up to Keskonrisk in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse.

One to beat

Henry De Bromhead runs four in this including Gaspard Du Seuil although Indigo Breeze still looks the one to beat.

The Pertemps Hurdle qualifier is always an intriguing and wide-open contest and Monday’s renewal looks no different.

Oliver McKiernan saddles Unexpected Depth in this and how the horse has come out of his last race at Punchestown could dictate the outcome.

Unexpected Depth hadn’t run in 14 months prior to Punchestown but made light of that to win by over two lengths from Se Mo Laoch.

The handicapper has put him up 8lbs but that may not be as big a factor as any ‘bounce’ element that may arise from such a promising return after a long layoff.

Local owner-trainer Barry Connell is always fond of a Christmas winner at Leopardstown and supplies a promising bumper sort in Unbreakable Bond.

Connell paid out €210,000 for the son of Shirocco after he finished runner-up in his sole point-to-point to a horse that won a bumper subsequently.

The Mullins, Elliott and O’Brien teams supply runners with racecourse form. However, Finny Maguire’s mount could be worth taking a chance with.