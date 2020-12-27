Nube Negra springs a shock to see off Altior at Kempton

Dual Champion Chase winner looked out of sorts and had no answer for eventual winner

Updated: about 4 hours ago
Tony Paley

Harry Skelton riding Nube Negra clears the last to win The Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Harry Skelton riding Nube Negra clears the last to win The Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Altior suffered a shock defeat on his seasonal comeback behind outsider Nube Negra at Kempton in the Desert Orchid Chase. The even money favourite was weak in the betting before finishing a clear second to the 20-1 winner.

Nicky Henderson’s dual Champion Chase victor Altior, who was a late absentee from the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier in the season, ran in snatches throughout for Nico de Boinville, but ultimately had no answer to Dan Skelton’s impressive winner.

Duc Des Genieveres had led for a long way with Altior towards the rear, but as the market leader made ground towards the leader it was clear he was struggling and he only stayed on at one pace as Nube Negra came out of the pack to take up the running in the home straight and go clear for a smooth win.

De Boinville, Altior’s regular rider, reported his mount to be fine after the race and said: “We will definitely get him home and give him a full MOT and see what has gone on. You don’t know whether something is wrong or if it is an age thing. We will get him home and see how he is. The good news is he looks safe and sound at the moment. I was in trouble a long way from home, but it probably shows what class he has got that he kept going all the way to the line.

“I didn’t travel from a long way out and he’s gone down fighting but he’s had a hard enough race there. Full credit to Dan and Harry Skelton for having their horse in great condition for this.”

Henderson was disappointed with the result but was not about to announce the retirement of the chaser who turns 11 years old next week. He said: “I would be very surprised if that’s the end. It’s not a knockout blow and it was his first run for a very long time. The Game Spirit [at Newbury in the new year] would have to be the test [next time out]. It wasn’t the result we expected but he was never travelling within himself. Thank goodness we didn’t run him at Sandown.”

Winning rider Harry Skelton said: “He was brilliant, he travelled and jumped with a lot of zest which is what he’s always been good at. I was always in a canter to be honest, on ground that was probably slow enough for him.

“We wanted to run him at Aintree last season but didn’t get the chance, but all that time that he’s had has probably done him the world of good. He’s still only six and was very impressive today. We’ve always thought a lot of him. He used to travel to two out and not finish his race as he was weak, but he strengthened up and it’s great for his owner Terry Spraggett.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.