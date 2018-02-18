Navan four-timer boosts Gordon Elliott’s trainer title chances

Diamond Cauchois leads 1-2 for trainer in featured Grade Two Ladbrokes Boyne Hurdle

Brian O'Connor at Navan

 

Gordon Elliott is once again a slight favourite to beat Willie Mullins to this season’s trainers’ title after securing a four-timer at Navan on Sunday.

The 4-6 favourite Diamond Cauchois led home an Elliott 1-2 in the featured Grade Two Ladbrokes Boyne Hurdle while Monbeg Notorious and Mossback were also 1-2 in the Ten Up Chase.

Diamond Cauchois’ rider Davy Russell reached 99 winners for the season with Lackaneen Leader’s comfortable handicap hurdle success and Master of Tara finished the day on a high for his trainer by landing the bumper.

It was just the latest in a series of lucrative Sunday bonanzas for Elliott at his local track.

Although it came up short of Elliott’s famous six-timer at the 2016 Troytown fixture, this latest Sunday Navan meant a prizemoney haul on the day of almost €90,000 which stretched his lead over Mullins in the trainer’s table to well over €300,000.

Betting on the outcome of yet another epic championship struggle has fluctuated noticeably in recent weeks but the aftermath of the latest action saw Elliott and Mullins swap 4-5 and 10-11 odds with Powers.

The market spoke volumes in the Boyne Hurdle as Diamond Cauchois went right away from Mullins’s 6-4 shot Bapaume who weakened to finish only third.

Diamond Cauchois followed up an impressive handicap victory at the course in December and Elliott said: “He loves that soft ground. The ground will probably decide where we go with him.”

Master Of Tara was described as a “big baby” after his bumper victory and Elliott added: “He’s still very raw and a horse for next year but he’s nice.”

How much more racing is left for the 13 year old De Benno is debatable but James Grace’s veteran made the most of an advantageous mark to win the Opportunity handicap hurdle.

The popular grey is rated two stone superior over fences but transferred that level to the smaller obstacles to win by five lengths under Trevor Ryan.

“I said during the week, with the form he was in over fences, and the weight he had, he was a certainty,” said Tipperary based Grace.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.